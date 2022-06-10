comscore Meta’s AR glasses will be for developers only in the first release: Check details
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Metas Ar Glasses Will Be For Developers Only In The First Release Check Details
News

Meta’s AR glasses will be for developers only in the first release: Check details

Gaming

The decision to not sell version one was made because the device costs thousands of dollars to build.

smart glasses

Meta’s AR glasses will be for developers only in the first release: Here's why

Meta, formally known as Facebook, is planning to launch AR glasses codenamed. Now, a new report has claimed that the first version of this device will not be made available for purchase and only the developers will be able to to avail it. The decision to not sell version one was made because the device costs thousands of dollars to build and executives believe that certain specs, like display brightness, are not consumer-ready. Also Read - Meta pauses the development of its Apple Watch rival smartwatch with two cameras

Meta is working on three iterations of standalone AR glasses to debut over the next several years. The company is also aiming to launch the first model in two years, followed by a “lighter, more advanced” model in 2026, and a third model in 2028. A new report from Jeff Pu suggests that Apple’s AR headset has also been delayed and will only launch at the beginning of the next year. Also Read - India revises rules for social media companies to protect users’ rights: Here are the details

The company is also shelving plans to release a smartwatch with a detachable display and two cameras in favor of a design better suited to control a later version of the glasses. Also Read - Who is the New Meta COO Javier Olivan and what are his contributions?

Meta AR glasses expected price

Meta’s AR glasses are expected to be priced higher than the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset which is available at $299 due to pricier materials.

Meta AR glasses expected specifications

Meta’s upcoming AR glasses are expected to operate independently of a smartphone. Like other smart glasses, it’ll also have an exterior camera, stereo audio, and one would even be able to communicate with other users’ holograms. As per reports, it will be based on Android and offer “full” AR – complete with 3D visuals and eye-tracking.

In addition, Apple is also working on its AR/VR Glasses. The headset will have two processors, one with the same level of computing power as M1 along with a lower-end chip to handle input from different sensors. It may come with at least six-eight optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services. A recent report also claimed that Apple has partnered with TSMC to develop “ultra-advanced” micro OLED displays for “upcoming augmented reality devices.”

Apple’s upcoming headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication.

It will be similar to the Oculus Quest, and some prototypes being tested include external cameras to enable some AR features.

(With inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 10, 2022 12:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Audiobooks are coming to Spotify
Apps
Audiobooks are coming to Spotify
Jio, BP to setup EV charging, battery swapping stations in India

automobile

Jio, BP to setup EV charging, battery swapping stations in India

Now you can add up to 512 members to a WhatsApp group

Apps

Now you can add up to 512 members to a WhatsApp group

Apple to launch a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro with 16GB RAM: Report

Mobiles

Apple to launch a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro with 16GB RAM: Report

Nothing Phone (1) to launch with 45W fast charging

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) to launch with 45W fast charging

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Meta s AR glasses will be for developers only in the first release: Check details

OnePlus 10 Pro will get a new variant on June 15

Audiobooks are coming to Spotify

Jio, BP to setup EV charging, battery swapping stations in India

Now you can add up to 512 members to a WhatsApp group

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

News

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know
iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone

News

iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone
Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far

News

Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far
Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

Reviews

Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999