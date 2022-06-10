Meta’s AR glasses will be for developers only in the first release: Check details

Meta’s AR glasses will be for developers only in the first release: Here's why

Meta, formally known as Facebook, is planning to launch AR glasses codenamed. Now, a new report has claimed that the first version of this device will not be made available for purchase and only the developers will be able to to avail it. The decision to not sell version one was made because the device costs thousands of dollars to build and executives believe that certain specs, like display brightness, are not consumer-ready.

Meta is working on three iterations of standalone AR glasses to debut over the next several years. The company is also aiming to launch the first model in two years, followed by a "lighter, more advanced" model in 2026, and a third model in 2028. A new report from Jeff Pu suggests that Apple's AR headset has also been delayed and will only launch at the beginning of the next year.

The company is also shelving plans to release a smartwatch with a detachable display and two cameras in favor of a design better suited to control a later version of the glasses.

Meta AR glasses expected price

Meta’s AR glasses are expected to be priced higher than the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset which is available at $299 due to pricier materials.

Meta AR glasses expected specifications

Meta’s upcoming AR glasses are expected to operate independently of a smartphone. Like other smart glasses, it’ll also have an exterior camera, stereo audio, and one would even be able to communicate with other users’ holograms. As per reports, it will be based on Android and offer “full” AR – complete with 3D visuals and eye-tracking.

In addition, Apple is also working on its AR/VR Glasses. The headset will have two processors, one with the same level of computing power as M1 along with a lower-end chip to handle input from different sensors. It may come with at least six-eight optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services. A recent report also claimed that Apple has partnered with TSMC to develop “ultra-advanced” micro OLED displays for “upcoming augmented reality devices.”

Apple’s upcoming headset will focus on gaming, media consumption, and communication.

It will be similar to the Oculus Quest, and some prototypes being tested include external cameras to enable some AR features.

(With inputs from IANS)