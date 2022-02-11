comscore Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch
News

Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch

Gaming

Microsoft has claimed that it will be releasing all Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games on the Nintendo Switch after the acquisition is complete.

call-of-duty-on-switch

(Representational Image)

Microsoft president Brad Smith has announced that the company plans to bring the Call of Duty series to the Nintendo Switch along with other popular Activision Blizzard properties. He also stated that making Activision Blizzard games available on as many systems as possible is a goal Microsoft wants to achieve after its monumental takeover goes through. Also Read - No Man's Sky, the space exploration sim finally coming to Nintendo Switch

Smith during an interview with CNBC said “One of the things we’re being very clear about as we move forward with the regulatory review of this acquisition is that great titles like Call of Duty from Activision Blizzard today, will continue to be available on the Sony PlayStation.” Also Read - 16-yr-old kid earns lakhs of rupees by just selling PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles

“We’d like to bring it to Nintendo devices. We’d like to bring the other popular titles that Activision has, and ensure that they continue to be available on PlayStation, [and] that they become available on Nintendo,” he added. Also Read - Sony ‘Hey PlayStation’ feature brings voice commands to PS5

To make the company’s stance clearer, Smith cited Minecraft, which Microsoft owns and is readily available on all major platforms where people game.

“The first acquisition made after Satya Nadella became CEO was of Minecraft. That was back in September 2014. And what we’ve done with that acquisition, I think is a clear indicator of what we hope to do if we acquire Activision Blizzard. Namely, invest even more in innovation, bring it to more people, bring it to more platforms, make it even more useful and hopefully delightful for the people who use it,” Smith told CNBC.

To recall, the last Call of Duty game to release on Switch was Ghosts back in 2013. Since then Activision has abandoned its efforts for the Switch.

Microsoft has been trying to reassure gamers that the deal will not lead to Xbox exclusivity. The company recently even announced that it had made a commitment that Activision Blizzard games would continue to head to PlayStation “beyond existing agreements.” This includes all of the developer’s games including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and more.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 11, 2022 2:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch
Gaming
Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch
Not Exynos, Samsung India opts Snapdragon processor for Galaxy S22 series

Mobiles

Not Exynos, Samsung India opts Snapdragon processor for Galaxy S22 series

Garmin announces solar-powered Instinct 2 series with 'unlimited' battery

Wearables

Garmin announces solar-powered Instinct 2 series with 'unlimited' battery

Apple announces updates for AirTags to stop stalking

News

Apple announces updates for AirTags to stop stalking

ISRO launched 129 Indian origin satellites since 1975: Check details

News

ISRO launched 129 Indian origin satellites since 1975: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple announces updates for AirTags to stop stalking

Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch

ISRO launched 129 Indian origin satellites since 1975: Check details

Wordle's migration under NYT sees players lose out on streaks

Google gives us its first glimpse of Android 13

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: What has changed?

How Galaxy S22 Ultra stacks up against iPhone 13 Pro Max

Redmi Note 11S vs Vivo T1: Which one to pick under Rs 20,000?

Redmi Note 11S vs Redmi Note 11: What's different?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: End of an era

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch

Gaming

Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch
No Man's Sky, the space exploration sim finally coming to Nintendo Switch

Gaming

No Man's Sky, the space exploration sim finally coming to Nintendo Switch
New Shaktimaan movie announced by Sony Pictures India

Entertainment

New Shaktimaan movie announced by Sony Pictures India
16-yr-old kid earns lakhs of rupees by just selling PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles

News

16-yr-old kid earns lakhs of rupees by just selling PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles
Sony Hey PlayStation feature brings voice commands to PS5

Gaming

Sony Hey PlayStation feature brings voice commands to PS5

हिंदी समाचार

Garena Free Fire Reward for Today (11 February): आज फ्री में पा सकते हैं कई धांसू रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे

एयरटेल की सेवाएं हुई रिस्टोर, सर्विस डाउन होने पर कंपनी ने मांगी माफी

BSNL का धांसू रिचार्ज प्लान करेगा Airtel, Jio, Vi की 'छुट्टी', मिलेगा 220GB डेटा

Free Fire Redeem Codes for Today (11 February): आज फ्री में मिलेगा Vampire Weapon Loot Crate, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

How to Port Mobile Number: मोबाइल नंबर पोर्ट करना है बहुत आसान, बस करना होगा SMS

Latest Videos

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed
Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more

Hands On

Oppo Reno 7 Pro Unboxing: AMOLED display, flagship camera sensors, 65W fast charging and lot more
WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India

News

WhatsApp Banned Over 2MN Indian Accounts in December 2021 | BGR India
moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

Features

moto G71 5G | Know it's Pros and Cons | BGR India

News

Apple announces updates for AirTags to stop stalking
News
Apple announces updates for AirTags to stop stalking
Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch

Gaming

Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch
ISRO launched 129 Indian origin satellites since 1975: Check details

News

ISRO launched 129 Indian origin satellites since 1975: Check details
Wordle's migration under NYT sees players lose out on streaks

Gaming

Wordle's migration under NYT sees players lose out on streaks
Google gives us its first glimpse of Android 13

News

Google gives us its first glimpse of Android 13

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers