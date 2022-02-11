Microsoft aims to bring Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games to Nintendo Switch

Microsoft president Brad Smith has announced that the company plans to bring the Call of Duty series to the Nintendo Switch along with other popular Activision Blizzard properties. He also stated that making Activision Blizzard games available on as many systems as possible is a goal Microsoft wants to achieve after its monumental takeover goes through. Also Read - No Man's Sky, the space exploration sim finally coming to Nintendo Switch

Smith during an interview with CNBC said “One of the things we’re being very clear about as we move forward with the regulatory review of this acquisition is that great titles like Call of Duty from Activision Blizzard today, will continue to be available on the Sony PlayStation.” Also Read - 16-yr-old kid earns lakhs of rupees by just selling PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles

“We’d like to bring it to Nintendo devices. We’d like to bring the other popular titles that Activision has, and ensure that they continue to be available on PlayStation, [and] that they become available on Nintendo,” he added. Also Read - Sony ‘Hey PlayStation’ feature brings voice commands to PS5

To make the company’s stance clearer, Smith cited Minecraft, which Microsoft owns and is readily available on all major platforms where people game.

“The first acquisition made after Satya Nadella became CEO was of Minecraft. That was back in September 2014. And what we’ve done with that acquisition, I think is a clear indicator of what we hope to do if we acquire Activision Blizzard. Namely, invest even more in innovation, bring it to more people, bring it to more platforms, make it even more useful and hopefully delightful for the people who use it,” Smith told CNBC.

To recall, the last Call of Duty game to release on Switch was Ghosts back in 2013. Since then Activision has abandoned its efforts for the Switch.

Microsoft has been trying to reassure gamers that the deal will not lead to Xbox exclusivity. The company recently even announced that it had made a commitment that Activision Blizzard games would continue to head to PlayStation “beyond existing agreements.” This includes all of the developer’s games including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and more.