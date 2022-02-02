Microsoft announces 10 free games coming to Game Pass this month: Check full list

Each month Microsoft reveals the list of games it will be adding to its Game Pass subscription service along with a list of the games that will be removed. This month is no different with the company revealing a list of 10 games, a slew of DLCs, perks and more being added to the service for players to enjoy. Apart from this, the company has also revealed the six games that will be departing from the Game Pass this month. Here we will be taking a look at all of the updates for the Game Pass in February. Also Read - Sony to acquire Bungie, could pitch Destiny series against the Call of Duty franchise

Games, updates, DLCs being added to Game Pass

Microsoft has announced that it will be adding 10 games to the Game Pass during this month.

Contrast, Dreamscaper, Telling Lies will be made available on the Game Pass starting February 3. Besiege (Game Preview), CrossfireX, Edge of Eternity, Skul: The Hero Slayer and The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom will be made available on the game pass from February 10. Lastly, Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition and Infernax will be coming in to the Game Pass on February 14.

Grounded: Into the Wood Update is now available, and Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update VII: Australia DLC is also available now.

Game Pass Ultimate perks

New Game Pass Ultimate perks are now available and can be accessed from the Perk gallery available on Xbox, PC, Android and iOS. These perks include Smite: Season 9 Starter Pass, World of Warships: Exclusive Starter Pack, and Phantasy Star Online 2: February Member Monthly Bonus are now available.

Games leaving Game Pass

Six games will be leaving Game Pass on February 15, which include Control, Code Vein, Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, The Medium, Project Winter and The Falconeer. If you want to keep any of these games, you can use your membership discount to save up to 20 percent on purchasing these games.