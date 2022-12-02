Xbox Game Pass games for December 2022 announced: Check list

Microsoft today announced a list of all the games that will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers in the month of December. These games will be available on cloud, PC and Microsoft‘s gaming consoles including Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X this month. Also Read - PUBG-maker Krafton launches new sci-fi survival horror game in India: Check details

Games available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers in December 2022

— Eastward will be available on cloud, Xbox gaming consoles and PCs starting December 2.

— The Walking Dead: The Final Season will be available on cloud, Xbox gaming consoles, and PCs starting December 2.

— Totally Reliable Delivery Service will be available on PCs starting December 2.

— LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be available on cloud, Xbox gaming consoles, and PCs starting December 6.

— Hello Neighbor 2 will be available on cloud, Xbox gaming consoles, and PCs starting December 6. It will be available on day one with Game Pass.

— Chained Echoes will be available on cloud, Xbox gaming consoles, and PCs starting December 8. It will be available on day one with Game Pass.

— Metal: Hellsinger will be available on Xbox One starting December 8.

— High On Life will be available on cloud, Xbox gaming consoles, and PCs starting December 13. It will be available on day one with Game Pass.

— Potion Craft will be available on Xbox gaming consoles and PCs starting December 13.

— Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition will be available on Xbox gaming consoles and PCs starting December 15.

— Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan will be available on Xbox gaming consoles and PCs starting December 15.

— Need for Speed Unbound is available for PC Game Pass and Ultimate members with EA Play starting December 2.

— Conan Exiles: Chapter 2 will be available starting December 6.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in December 2022

In addition to announcing new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft also shared a list of games leaving the Game Pass library this member. Here's the entire list:

— Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Cloud, Console, and PC

— Breathedge – Cloud, Console, and PC

— Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Cloud, Console, and PC

— Firewatch – Cloud, Console, and PC

— Lake – Cloud, Console, and PC

— One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – Cloud, Console, and PC

— Neoverse – Cloud and Console

— Race with Ryan – Cloud, Console, and PC

— Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth – Cloud, Console, and PC

— Rory McIlroy PGA Tour – Console via EA Play

— Transformers: Battlegrounds – Cloud, Console, and PC