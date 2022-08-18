Here are top games coming to Xbox Game Pass in August: Check list

Microsoft has announced the next batch of games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass in August 2022. The list includes games such as Coffee Talk, Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition, Immortality and Immortals Fenyx Rising among other things. While some of these games are already available on cloud, Console and PCs, others will arrive later this month. Also Read - Xbox One sales were not even half as PS4's lifetime sales: Report

Here are all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in August 2022

— Coffee Talk is available on cloud, Xbox gaming consoles, and PCs starting today. The game includes everything from a dramatic love story between an elf and a succubus to an alien trying to understand the lives of humans, help everyone you meet by serving up a warm drink or two. Also Read - Google will soon let you launch cloud games from Search results

— Midnight Fight Express will be coming to cloud, consoles, and PCs starting August 23. Microsoft said that it will be available on day one with Game Pass when it arrives. Also Read - Microsoft lays off employees from customer-focused R&D projects: Report

— Exapunks will arrive on PCs on August 25. It is the latest open-ended puzzle game from Zachtronics, that also developed games such as Opus Magnum, Shenzhen I/O, and TIS-100 among others. The game is set in 1997 wherein the player is a former hacker who now has the phage. “You made a deal: one hack, one dose. There’s nothing left to lose… except your life,” Microsoft wrote in a description on Xbox Wire.

— Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition will arrive on consoles and PCs on August 25.

— Commandos 3 – HD Remaster will arrive on cloud, console, and PCs on August 30. It will be available on day one with Game Pass. It includes reworked 3D models and textures, improved controls, and refined UI.

— Similarly, Immortality will arrive on cloud, PCs, Xbox Series X and S on August 30. The game focusses on the story of a budding actress Marissa Marcel who disappeared making three movies. “Explore lost footage, cut your own path into the mystery, and discover what happened to Marissa Marcel in the newest interactive game from Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story,” the company added.

— Another game arriving on August 30 is Immortals Fenyx Rising. It will arrive on cloud, console, and PCs and it focuses on the story of Greek demi-god Fenyx who is on a quest to save the Greek gods.

— Lastly, the company said that Tinykin will arrive on consoles and PCs on August 30. The game focusses on the story of Milo, who arrives on Earth to find that he’s way too small, everybody’s gone, and a day hasn’t passed since 1991. “Team up with the mysterious tinykin and use their unique powers to create ladders, bridges, explosions, and a lot more,” the company wrote.

Xbox DLC updates

Microsoft has also announced the dates for DLC content that will arrive this month. Here are the details:

— Naraka: Bladepoint – Showdown is already available to players as a free update on Xbox Series X and S and via Xbox Game Pass starting today.

— Sea of Thieves: A Hunter’s Cry will be available for a limited time from August 18 to September 1.

Game Pass Ultimate games

Lastly, Microsoft has also announced 16 games that will be available with touch controls via xbox.com/play via browser, Xbox Game Pass app for Android, or Xbox app for PC. Here is the list:

— Chorus

— Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

— Coffee Talk

— Skate

— Dragon Age 2

— Star Wars: Squadrons

— Dragon Age Origins

— Super Mega Baseball 3

— Floppy Knights

— TMNT Shredder’s Revenge

— Matchpoint

— Turbo Golf Racing

— MLB The Show 22

— Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

— My Friend Peppa Pig

— Two Point Campus