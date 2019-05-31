Microsoft announces that it is bringing Xbox Game Pass to PC with over 100 titles

The Microsoft Xbox Game Pass has been a subscription game service from the company for Xbox players where titles were made available to those that subscribed. And now Microsoft is bringing the service to Windows PC but this one is a new version of the subscription service altogether. Previously gamers could play the games with Game Pass service that were on the account using either their PC or Xbox. But the condition was that the game had to be a PC game in order to be played on the PC, and there was no emulator involved in the whole thing. This was a result of Microsoft’s Play Anywhere initiative with most of the games being Microsoft’s own games like Forza Horizon 4 and Gears of War 4.

The new version of the Game Pass that Microsoft is launching will come with over 100 games from more than 75 developers to begin with. With the Xbox Game Pass, people playing on their PC had less than 20 titles available to play. The new number is an indication that Microsoft is taking PC gaming seriously again and has signed up with new developers for PC versions of games.

“Two years ago, we launched Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One, and since then we’ve seen how valuable a curated library of high-quality games can be for players and game developers alike,” wrote Xbox chief Phil Spencer in a blog post from Microsoft announcing the news. “We researched whether a similar opportunity exists for PC players and PC game developers, and we believe that it does. We also considered the importance of bringing something new and additive to the PC gaming ecosystem, and we believe that we can. So, we designed a service specifically for the needs of PC gamers and PC game developers. It’s called Xbox Game Pass, just like the original, but it’s a new experience that we are building together with the PC community.”

As of now there is no news about the pricing of this new service and no news about the titles that will be introduced along with it. For the record Xbox owners who have subscribed to the service pay $9.99 per month, and we need to wait until the announcement at E3 to understand the PC pricing. For now Microsoft has only confirmed that developers like Sega, Metro Exodus creator Deep Silver, Fallout and Elder Scrolls studio Bethesda, Stellaris creator Paradox Interactive, and venerated indie publisher Devolver Digital are the ones on board.

Besides the games that come with the service Windows subscribers will also be offer similar perks like being able to play any new game that Microsoft internally developed free on the day of its release. There will also be the offer of 20 percent discount on the price of games that are included in the library, in case the user wants to purchase the title indefinitely.