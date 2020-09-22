comscore Microsoft buys Bethesda studios ahead of Xbox Series X sales | BGR India
Microsoft buys developers of Fallout, Wolfenstein, Doom, Elder Scrolls ahead of Xbox sales

Microsoft has purchased Bethesda’s parent company ZeniMax studios for $7.5 billion. The move is seen as strategic call ahead of the Xbox Series X launch in November.

  • Published: September 22, 2020 5:02 PM IST
Bethesda Xbox

The upcoming Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are hugely tempting for the array of features and innovations they bring. However, many questioned the absence of exclusive launch titles, especially when Spider-Man: Miles Morale is dropping on the Sony PS5 later this year. Now, those potential customers have a good reason to consider the Xbox consoles. Microsoft has purchased ZeniMax studios for a sum of $7.5 billion. ZeniMax owns Bethesda, makers of the Fallout and Doom franchise. Also Read - Xbox Series X, Series S pre-orders in India starting September 22

The Bethesda deal now allows Microsft to control 23 Xbox game development studios. It also gives the maker of Xbox more control over some of the most popular gaming titles series in the market. Bethesda is responsible for the Fallout series as well as The Elder Scrolls series. ID software, which is owned by Bethesda, makes Doom, Rage, and Wolfenstein games for all platforms. Also Read - Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990 seems like a better deal than low-end gaming PCs

“As a proven game developer and publisher, Bethesda has seen success across every category of games, and together, we will further our ambition to empower the more than three billion gamers worldwide,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement.”The big winners today are our fans. “Our games can only get better,” ZeniMax CEO Robert Altman added. Also Read - Xbox Series X, Series S launching on November 10, prices to start from $299

Phil Spencer from the Xbox team added, “Bethesda’s games have always had a special place on Xbox and in the hearts of millions of gamers around the world. Our teams have a close and storied history working together, from the amazing first DOOM, and its id Tech engine, innovating games on PCs to Bethesda bringing their first console game to the original Xbox, the groundbreaking The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.”

New games coming to Game Pass

As the studio becomes a part of Microsoft, all its popular games will be added to the Xbox Game Pass. This makes owning an Xbox more beneficial than ever. Microsoft has so far relied on its old Halo series as well as the Forza series as launch titles. With the next halo title delayed to 2021, the Xbox Series X currently has no launch title at the moment. Hence, adding a bunch of popular titles to the Game Pass service makes owning the Xbox a sweeter deal.

Xbox Series S, Series X going on sale

Microsoft has just started taking pre-orders for its next-generation consoles. The Series S and Series X are coming to India without any delays this year. The Xbox Series X is the flagship Xbox console with cutting-edge features, costing Rs 49,990. The Series S is a more accessible console with watered down specifications and performance, starting at Rs 34,990. Both the consoles come with support for ray-tracing gaming and the Quick Resume feature.

  Published Date: September 22, 2020 5:02 PM IST

Best Sellers