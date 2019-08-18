Microsoft Xbox division has not plans for streaming-only console

Software giant Microsoft has just confirmed that it is not working on a streaming-only version of Xbox. This confirmation comes months after initial rumors about a “Lite” version of Xbox surfaced online. As previously reported, the rumors indicated that Microsoft was planning to launch a “cloud console” with limited hardware. However, Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox and Gaming division confirmed that the company is not working on such a console. Spencer went on to confirm that the company is only working on one version of Xbox for 2020.

Spencer shared more details about the move to not work on the cloud console in an interview with Gamespot. According to the report, Spencer added, “We are looking at the phone in your pocket as the destination for you to stream, and the console that we have allows you to play the games locally.” He went on to state, “The world where compute devices are gone and it’s all coming from the cloud just isn’t the world that we live in today.”

Microsoft Xbox Project Scarlett details

The company shared some details about the upcoming Project Scarlett console including some hardware. As previously reported, the upcoming console will be able to support 8K graphics, up to 120fps, variable refresh rate, and SSD storage. The console will also support ray tracing technology for better graphics. Microsoft is planning to launch the gaming console in time for the holidays season in 2020. According to the information available, Microsoft will add a custom-designed CPU in Project Scarlett.

The custom CPU in the console will be based on the AMD Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA architecture. Microsoft also claims that the new CPU will be about four times powerful than what is present in Xbox One X. The upcoming gaming console will also feature GDDR6 RAM for better performance and improved frame rates. Microsoft also shared that Halo Infinity will be the first launch title of the upcoming gaming console.