Microsoft could hold a What s Next for Gaming event this month

Microsoft will reportedly hold its What's Next for Gaming event later this month, where we will get to see a number of gaming announcements. The company is also expected to announce its alleged acquisition of the instant messaging app, Discord.

According to a new report by ZDNet, Microsoft will host the game-focused virtual event in the coming weeks. This event will act as a supplement to its already confirmed annual Build conference, which will take place in May. Apart from this, there's also a separate developer-focused Game Stack event listed to take place in April.

Microsoft has not confirmed its What's Next for Gaming event, however, this could happen, considering that the company has adopted a strategy of holding smaller, more frequent events since it has been doing online-only events. To recall, it held the ID@Xbox showcase last month, in February it held an event where it announced some new features coming to Series X and S this year. The company has also announced a dedicated event to Age of Empires.

In February, the company launched more of its vertical cloud bundles. The Spring Ignite event was considered as its What’s Next for Cloud event. The company is even expected to hold a What’s Next for Security virtual event later this year.

Recently, it also announced the FPS Boost feature for the new Xbox Series S | X, which is a system-level feature that increases performance in select backwards compatible games without requiring changes to the original game code.

During the reported What’s Next for Gaming event the company could also reveal its plans about acquiring the instant messaging and voice chat platform, which is preferred by gamers, Discord.