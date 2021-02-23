Microsoft could soon roll out FPS Boost support for older Xbox games

Microsoft recently unveiled the Xbox FPS Boost feature, which focuses on improving the performance of Xbox One-era games. It has now been revealed that the company is evaluating using the FPS Boost feature on Xbox 360-era and older games. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched in India alongside Surface Hub 2S 85-inch

Xbox Director of Program Management Jason Ronald on the Kinda Funny podcast stated that they are currently "focused primarily on Xbox One generation titles because we've seen the best results there. We're still evaluating, can we bring this technology back to Xbox 360 games or original Xbox games?"

Also Read - Microsoft Office 2021 for offline 'MS app' usage introduced, coming later this year

What is the FPS Boost feature?

The company claims that its FPS Boost feature is capable of doubling and with some games quadrupling the framerates of older Xbox One games running on Xbox Series X | Series S consoles. Due to the feature’s automated nature, it is not compatible with some of the games. Ronald during the podcast provided details as to why this is happening and how the Xbox team is trying to fix this.

He said that the techniques used inside of the FPS Boost feature will not work on every title. Some of the titles will be converted, but might show issues like corner characters animating twice as fast in comparison to the game’s overall frame rate. He also stated that during gameplay there might also be a few “physics-breaking bugs because the system’s running the game so fast that the game doesn’t actually know how to handle that.”

The first batch of games that support the new FPS Boost feature includes Far Cry 4, New Super Lucky’s Tale, Sniper Elite 4, UFC 4 and Watch Dogs 2. The company is yet to reveal the list of games in line to receive the feature support next. However, Ronald during the podcast did mention that support for new batches of games are expected to roll out every couple of weeks.