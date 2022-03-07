comscore Microsoft, EA, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard stand with Ukraine; sales and services suspended in Russia
Microsoft, EA, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard stand with Ukraine; sales and services suspended in Russia

Microsoft, EA, Epic Games and Activision Blizzard have announced that they are altogether stopping sales of their games and content in Russia.

(Image: BGR India)

Microsoft due to the ongoing Russian aggression on Ukraine has suspended new product sales and services within Russia. In the announcement post, the company explained that it is taking this stance due to the “unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia.” Following in Microsoft’s footsteps, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red also suspended all digital and merch sales in Russia and Belarus. Also Read - Video game companies that have halted their services in Russia

Electronic Arts (EA) also took a stance initially, pulling all Russian teams from its FIFA 22 and NHL 22 games. After this EA announced that it is altogether stopping sales of its games and content in Russia and Belarus. Now, Epic Games and Activision Blizzard have followed suit. Also Read - Ukraine crisis: Cyberpunk 2077 developer ceases sales in Russia, Belarus

Epic Games via its Newsroom stated that it is “stopping commerce with Russia in our games.” It has clarified that it will not be blocking access to games for those who already own them and to its communication tools.

Separately, in a letter to its employees, which Activision Blizzard also shared with the public, its president and COO Daniel Alegre has announced that the company “will be suspending new sales of and in our games in Russia while this conflict continues.” The company also claimed that it is matching its employee donations in a 2:1 ratio for providing immediate relief in the region.

Activision Blizzard’s decision is pretty significant considering that the company is also focussing on blocking microtransactions and potentially even subscription fees.

Apart from these, many other tech companies including Apple, Netflix and more have taken action against Russia to show support for Ukraine.

  Published Date: March 7, 2022 2:48 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 7, 2022 2:48 PM IST

