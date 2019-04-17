comscore
  Microsoft has launched a free-to-play version of Forza called Street
Microsoft has launched a free-to-play version of Forza called Street

Forza Street appears to be a competition for the Asphalt series of games and it seems more obvious because Microsoft will be releasing it on the mobile platforms. 

Forza Street

Image Credit: Turn 10 Studios

Racing game series Forza has been one of the biggest draws for the devs and the gaming division of Microsoft. This series has become popular with the gamers for being available on Xbox and Microsoft devices. This includes PCs that are running Windows 10 as well and can access the Xbox store. Forza has been a scenic game series and the newest entrant in the series released last year in October and was called Forza Horizon 4. This game took the action to Britain and the devs described the game as a seamless, shared-world online game. Xbox One X features a 60 fps mode and the game was released on October 2 and was included in Xbox Game Pass at the same time. Besides this the Forza Motorsport track racing game was also released.

And now the publisher is bringing a whole new game called the Forza Street which has been made available for free on Windows 10 from April 16. This game will be released on Android and iOS later this year. The developers Turn 10 studios released the game as a re-branded version of the already existing Miami Street, that was released almost a year ago. But this refreshed version comes with new storyline, upgraded car parts, better performance, new animations, languages and more polished audio.

This game is not like the other usual Forza games and the player does not have to steer the car. It is a timing based game where the player will just have to accelerate or slow down around the corners. Better handling of the car will earn the player boosts, and winning races provide the winner with credits and car unlocks.

The game is available on the Microsoft Store right now and can be downloaded. It is to be noted that this game appears to be a competition for the Asphalt series of games and it seems more obvious because Microsoft will be releasing it on the mobile platforms.

