Microsoft is closing down Mixer and partnering with Facebook Gaming
Microsoft is closing down Mixer and partnering with Facebook Gaming

Microsoft had acquired livestream service Beam back in August 2016, this was later renamed to Mixer in 2017.

  Published: June 23, 2020 6:49 PM IST
It has just been a short while since Microsoft launched its very own streaming service called Mixer. Microsoft had acquired livestream service Beam back in August 2016. This was later renamed to Mixer in 2017 and was touted to be the streaming service that would go head to head with a giant like Twitch. But it seems Microsoft’s plans did not come to fruition since it has just announced that Mixer is being closed down. Microsoft announced that that the service is being closed from July 22. Also Read - Shroud finally puts the Valorant vs CSGO debate to rest

With this announcement Microsoft also announced it’s partnership with Facebook Gaming. That is where it intends to take its streamers. Facebook in its own blog announced, “Following Microsoft’s decision to close the operations side of Mixer, we’ve partnered to give the Mixer community the option to transition to Facebook Gaming.” The blog adds, “After onboarding, Mixer Partners will be granted partner status with Facebook Gaming, and we’ll match partner agreements as closely as possible. We want to maintain as much consistency as we can for Mixer Partners during this change, and we’ll do everything we can to make the transition as easy as possible for those who decide to make the switch.” Also Read - Here's why Shroud prefers PUBG over Apex Legends

Fate of streamer

What really hangs in the balance are the high profile streamers like Ninja and Shroud who were acquired by Microsoft to stream on the service. Their fate as of now is uncertain and Ninja and Shroud have both confirmed that they are weighing their options. Ninja wrote on Twitter, “I love my community and what we built together on Mixer. I have some decisions to make and will be thinking about you all as I make them.” While Shroud wrote, “I appreciate the Mixer community and everything I’ve been able to do on the platform. I love you guys and am figuring out my next steps.”

As for the team at Mixer, they wrote in a blog, “It became clear that the time needed to grow our own livestreaming community to scale was out of measure with the vision and experiences that Microsoft and Xbox want to deliver for gamers now, so we’ve decided to close the operations side of Mixer and help the community transition to a new platform.”

  Published Date: June 23, 2020 6:49 PM IST

Best Sellers