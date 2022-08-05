comscore Microsoft's new Game Pass family plan is being tested in select regions
News

Microsoft is testing new Game Pass family plan with ability to add up to 4 members

Gaming

Microsoft has started testing a new Game Pass family plan that will allow you to share Game Pass benefits with up to four people.

Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is testing a new plan for Xbox Game Pass that will allow you to share the benefits of the Pass with multiple members. The new plan may officially debut as Xbox Game Pass family plan and it is currently being previewed in select regions. Given this plan’s benefits, you may want to opt for it as it makes for a cheaper deal. Let’s take a look at what this new plan would offer. Also Read - Blizzard cancels World of Warcraft mobile game: Report

New Game Pass family plan goes into testing for Xbox, PC, and Cloud

Xbox Game Pass family plan is being tested as you read this story. The preview of this plan is available in regions like Columbia and Ireland. In these regions, testers will be able to share this family plan with up to four members. Also Read - Microsoft brings Outlook to budget Android smartphones with Outlook Lite app

The plan is expected to offer several benefits which include the usual Game Pass content every month and other benefits such as unique access to Game Pass Ultimate games even when sharing a single Pass. Also Read - Google, Meta, Apple, Spotify and more: Why tech companies are slowing down hiring

The blog page on Xbox notes, “This [New family plan] makes it even easier to play the best Game Pass games with friends and family across console, PC, and cloud by enabling you to add up to four people to your subscription, all with their own unique access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content, and benefits.”

If you reside in Columbia or Ireland, you can sign up for the preview and try it out yourself. To start off, you need to first purchase the Xbox Game Pass Insider Preview. Testers in Ireland have to pay €21.99 (roughly Rs 1,782) for this family plan.

Once you get the subscription, you can head to the Subscriptions page on your Xbox console, PC, or cloud and check the validity and number of people you can share this plan with.

It should be up to four people. Now, you can even add people who aren’t signed up for the Insider Preview program. But those who have Xbox All Access cannot participate in the preview.

  • Published Date: August 5, 2022 1:26 PM IST

