News

Microsoft might introduce an Xbox TV streaming device and app next year

Gaming

Back in 2020, Microsoft had confirmed that Xbox players will soon be able to stream games on their smart TVs.

Untitled design - 2022-05-09T133933.843

Microsoft is expected to introduce a new streaming device and an app that will allow users to play Xbox Pass titles on a smart TV in the next 12 months. This streaming device and app will be released for internet-connected TVs that can be used to play Xbox games via Xbox’s Cloud Gaming Service, reported Venture Beat. Also Read - How to take a screenshot on your Windows 11 PC

Microsoft had earlier hinted towards the two rumoured products. Also Read - Microsoft founder Bill Gates question Elon Musk’s move to buy Twitter, says he could ‘make it worse’

Microsoft’s Xbox TV streaming device

As per the report, “Microsoft plans to release an Xbox cloud-gaming streaming device” that will be launched in the next 12 months. Back in 2020, Microsoft’s Gaming CEO Phil Spencer had announced that “in the next 12 months” players will be able to stream Xbox games on TV. Later in 2021, Microsoft further confirmed that it will launch a TV streaming stick and a Smart TV app soon. Also Read - How to play Fortnite on iOS for free via Xbox Cloud Gaming

It is expected that supply chain constraints caused due to the Ukraine war and COVID-19 induced lockdowns in China are the reason to be blamed for the delay in the launch.

In terms of design, the upcoming Xbox streaming device might look like Amazon Fire TV Stick or a Roku-like puck. In addition to streaming movies and TV apps, it is expected to give players access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

As per the report, Microsoft is partnering with Samsung to develop the said streaming app for smart TV which is also expected to roll out next year. This partnership will allow Samsung TV users to access the app free of cost.

For the unversed, Epic Games and Microsoft have teamed up so that the iOS users can again play Fortnite battle royale game via the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. It is now playable on PC, iOS and iPad devices via streaming, that too without a subscription plan or fee. All you need to have is a Microsoft account.

  • Published Date: May 9, 2022 2:16 PM IST

