Microsoft launches Project xCloud game streaming preview

Microsoft has finally launched Project xCloud game streaming service preview for Xbox users in the US, UK, and Korea. The preview includes four games: Gears 5, Halo 5: Guardians, Killer Instinct and Sea of Thieves. “Public preview is a critical phase in our multi-year ambition to deliver game streaming globally at the scale and quality of experience that the gaming community deserves and expects,” The Verge quoted Kareem Choudhry, Microsoft’s cloud gaming chief.

“It is time to put Project xCloud to the test in a broader capacity. With a range of gamers, devices, network environments and real-world use-case scenarios,” he added. The company began accepting sign-ups last month for the preview. Users need an Android phone or tablet running Android 6.0 or above with Bluetooth 4.0 support, a Microsoft account, and a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One controller to use Project xCloud. Meanwhile, US based search engine giant Google is all set to launch its Stadia game streaming service in November in 14 countries.

This will be a platform which will make Xbox One games available on mobile devices. The games will be hosted on the cloud servers and streamed to PCs, consoles and mobile device. Microsoft has been working on this for a while and has mentioned that all existing as well as future Xbox games will be made available on this platform.

This platform will deliver console quality games on mobile devices, but a strong internet connection will be integral. As for how these games will be controlled on the mobile devices, wireless Xbox controllers will be used. One of the biggest issues faced in the online streaming services of games is latency. Latency or ping affects the responsiveness of the game to the inputs of the user.

Project xCloud will be similar to Google’s Project Stream which we recently saw in action, and other companies have also tried their hand at this like Nvidia GeForce Now and Sony’s PlayStation Now.

With inputs from IANS.