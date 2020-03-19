comscore Microsoft may have accidentally revealed Xbox Series X release date
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Microsoft may have accidentally revealed Xbox Series X release date
News

Microsoft may have accidentally revealed Xbox Series X release date

Gaming

Microsoft has said that this was a mistake and that the Xbox Series X revealed release date is incorrect.

  • Published: March 19, 2020 2:01 PM IST
Xbox series x release leak

Microsoft has recently revealed the specs of the upcoming Xbox Series X console in its own stream. And soon afterwards it seems like the new console website made a mistake and revealed the release date. The release date which has now been reverted to Holiday 2020 briefly showed Thanksgiving 2020 which means November 26. Following this the company has said that this was a mistake and that the revealed date is incorrect. “An Xbox product page in some regions inaccurately listed the launch date for Xbox Series X as Thanksgiving 2020,” a Microsoft representative told Business Insider. “We are committed to launching Holiday 2020.”

Related Stories


Microsoft Xbox Series X: Specifications

Microsoft is using an 8 core AMD Zen 2 CPU and an RDNA 2-class GPU in the new console. Each cores of the CPU is clocked at 3.8GHz each while the GPU with 12 teraflops and 52 compute units is clocked at 1.825GHz each. The console itself will be 301mm tall and 151 mm in depth and width.

Microsoft Xbox Series X specs are finally out, to feature 1TB expansion cards

Also Read

Microsoft Xbox Series X specs are finally out, to feature 1TB expansion cards

Microsoft mentions that it is using two mainboards on the Xbox Series X to ensure that the compact design. In terms of cooling, Microsoft is using a 130mm fan on the top of the unit. This will be drawing in cool air from the bottom and pushing it out from the top. As for the system, the devs will be splitting 16GB  total memory with 10GB for fast GPU optimal memory, 3.5GB for standard memory, and 2.5GB for the OS. Microsoft is adding support for a new 1TB expansion cards in the rear panel. Besides this there will be support for USB 3.2 external HDD and it also has a 4K Blu-ray drive.

Microsoft says that the target performance for the Xbox Series X is overall performance at 4K 60fps, with up to 120fps. But the biggest improvement probably is the addition of an SSD which will cut short the loading times on the console. It shared a tech video of the loading time on the console which shows State of Decay 2 loading up 40 seconds quicker than on the Xbox One X. Xbox is using a new ‘Xbox Velocity Architecture’ which apparently improves the ability of the hardware and software to stream assets. For example this would mean that open world games will be able to load the world quicker in a more dynamic manner.

Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Specs compared

Also Read

Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Specs compared

The use of SSD will also be helping resume games quicker than before. To this effect the devs have shared another tech video showing how multiple games can be switched to on the fly. The game states will be stored on the SSD and players can return to them any time they want. Microsoft has added Ray Tracing capabilities to the new console as well which enables more realistic lighting, shadows and effects in the games.

Microsoft writes that the next generation of consoles will support 8K gaming with frame rates up to 120FPS. It has also partnered up with HDMI forum and TV manufacturers to bring Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). This is part of the HDMI 2.1 support. As for the Xbox controller, courtesy to all these features it will have less latency now. The controller now uses USB-C connections with AA batteries, and supports Bluetooth Low Energy. It features a share button to share clips and screenshots to friends.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 19, 2020 2:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Intel's Loihi neuromorphic chip can smell hazardous chemicals
News
Intel's Loihi neuromorphic chip can smell hazardous chemicals
Samsung Galaxy A41 announced

News

Samsung Galaxy A41 announced

Honor 30S launch set for March 30: Everything you need to know

News

Honor 30S launch set for March 30: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update rolling out for the second time

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update rolling out for the second time

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch teased: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch teased: All you need to know

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Intel's Loihi neuromorphic chip can smell hazardous chemicals

Samsung Galaxy A41 announced

Honor 30S launch set for March 30: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update rolling out for the second time

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch teased: All you need to know

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft may have accidentally revealed Xbox Series X release date

Gaming

Microsoft may have accidentally revealed Xbox Series X release date
Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Specs compared

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X: Specs compared
Royole Flexpai 2 to launch on March 25

News

Royole Flexpai 2 to launch on March 25
Microsoft Xbox Series X specs are finally out, to feature 1TB expansion cards

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Series X specs are finally out, to feature 1TB expansion cards
Microsoft Bing launches global Coronavirus tracker

News

Microsoft Bing launches global Coronavirus tracker

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S20 सीरीज को लगा झटका, इस वजह से कम हुई बिक्री

कोरोनावायरस से बढ़ी दूरियों को मिटाएगा Netflix Party, अपनों से दूर रहकर साथ में इजॉय कर पाएंगे शो

Flipkart BIG SHOPPING DAYS सेल लाइव: Xiaomi, Realme समेत ये 5 फोन मिल रहे हैं सस्ते दामों पर

इस तारीख को भारत में शाओमी लॉन्च करेगी अपना दमदार स्मार्टफोन, लगा है 108 मेगापिक्सल का कैमरा

Amazon Apple Days : iPhone 11 सीरीज पर मिल रहा है 6,000 रुपये का धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

News

Intel's Loihi neuromorphic chip can smell hazardous chemicals
News
Intel's Loihi neuromorphic chip can smell hazardous chemicals
Samsung Galaxy A41 announced

News

Samsung Galaxy A41 announced
Honor 30S launch set for March 30: Everything you need to know

News

Honor 30S launch set for March 30: Everything you need to know
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update rolling out for the second time

News

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update rolling out for the second time
Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch teased: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 India launch teased: All you need to know