Microsoft and Mojang Studio announced a new Minecraft game at the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase earlier this week. At the event, the two companies revealed that the new Minecraft game dubbed as the Minecraft Legends has been developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive and that the game will be launching sometime in 2023.

The two companies also revealed that Minecraft Legends will be available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox, Windows PCs, Nintendo Switch, Sony PlayStation and Steam at the time of launch next year.

As far as the game is concerned, Microsoft and Mojang Studios said that Minecraft Legends takes players to the Minecraft universe as they lead their allies in heroic battles to defend the Overworld. In the game, players will discover a gentle land full of lush biomes and rich resources. This land will be on the brink of a piglin invasion, which will threaten to corrupt the Overworld. "It´s up to the player to make unexpected friends (including some classic mobs you'll recognize from Minecraft) to form valuable alliances and lead the way into strategic battles against the fierce invaders from the Nether," the company wrote in a blog post.

Microsoft said that the upcoming Minecraft Legends will include many surprises for both new and seasoned Minecraft players. The game will also include an online campaign co-op and competitive multiplayer that will enable players to play the game with their friends. The company said that it will share more details about the game and its features over the course of the year.

In addition to announcing the game, Microsoft also shared a teaser of the Minecraft Legends on YouTube. You can check the trailer of the game here:

Apart from this, Microsoft also revealed a whole bunch of games that will be coming to Xbox and PCs in 2022 and in 2023. The list of games coming in 2022 includes titles such as As Dusk Falls, Somerville, Grounded, Scorn, Atomic Heart, High on Life, Overwatch 2, Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Party Animals, Persona’s Royal, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II among others. The list of games coming in 2023 includes titles such as Diablo IV, Ara: History Unfold, Minecraft Legends, Redfall, Stalker 2, Forza Motorsports, League of Legends, Resident Evil 4, and Persona 4 Golden among others.