News

Microsoft officially reveals the specs of the Xbox Series X

Gaming

Xbox has confirmed that the Xbox Series X will have 12 teraflops of GPU performance.

  • Published: February 25, 2020 12:11 PM IST
Xbox Series x specs

It seems like Microsoft has finally revealed the official specs of the upcoming Xbox Series X console. The company has confirmed that the Xbox Series X will have 12 teraflops of GPU performance. This is twice of what’s available in the Xbox One X and eight times the first Xbox One. This puts the upcoming console’s performance above that of the presently available mid-ranged GPUs from AMD and Nvidia. This is an impressive increase for the upcoming consoles in terms of the specs and performance.

“Xbox Series X delivers a true generational leap in processing and graphics power with cutting edge techniques resulting in higher framerates, larger, more sophisticated game worlds, and an immersive experience unlike anything seen in console gaming,” writes Xbox chief Phil Spencer. The other features that are teased include Variable rate shading, hardware accelerated DirectX Raytracing, quick resume for multiple games and smart delivery.

The blog mentions that Xbox’s patented form of Variable Rate Shading (VRS), “Empowers developers to more efficiently utilize the full power of the Xbox Series X. Rather than spending GPU cycles uniformly to every single pixel on the screen, they can prioritize individual effects on specific game characters or important environmental objects. This technique results in more stable frame rates and higher resolution, with no impact on the final image quality.”

Microsoft Xbox Series X is apparently more powerful than the Sony PS5

Also Read

Besides this the upcoming Xbox console will feature SSD storage like the Sony PS5 for quick loading times. The console will also support Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). This will be used to optimize the latency in the player-to-console pipeline starting with our Xbox Wireless Controller. Which in turn leverages the high bandwidth, proprietary wireless communication protocol when connected to the console.

The Xbox Series X will also come with support for 120FPS. This is definitely a huge step forward for console gaming. The console will have compatibility for existing Xbox One games, including backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games.

