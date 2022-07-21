comscore Minecraft bans blockchain and NFTs: Here’s why
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Microsoft Owned Minecraft Says No To Blockchain Tech And Nfts Heres Why
News

Microsoft owned Minecraft says no to Blockchain tech and NFTs: Here’s why

Gaming

Mojang Studios, the developers behind Minecraft, has banned NFTs and blockchain-based tech within the game saying that they have the potential to create a digital divide within the Minecraft community.

Minecraft

Image: Mojang Studios

Mojang Studios, the developers behind the popular game Minecraft, has taken a hard stand regarding the use of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) on Minecraft. The company in a blog post said that the game won’t support NFTs and ‘blockchain tech’. Also Read - How to turn off automatic updates in Windows 10: A step-by-step guide

“To ensure that Minecraft players have a safe and inclusive experience, blockchain technologies are not permitted to be integrated inside our client and server applications, nor may Minecraft in-game content such as worlds, skins, persona items, or other mods, be utilized by blockchain technology to create a scarce digital asset,” Mojang Studios wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Microsoft has detected a new phishing attack that can bypass multi-factor authentication: What it is, how it works

For the unversed, Minecraft has a marketplace that enables third-party developers and creators to sell (and gamers to download) content such as skins, textures and whole worlds. These transactions happened via Minecraft Coins. Of lately, some creators had started selling NFTs that are connected to the game and are needed to cross certain levels in the game. Now, Mojang Studios has clarified that it does not support any of that. Also Read - Netflix teams up with Microsoft for its cheaper ad-supported subscription tier

In the post elaborating its Community Guidelines on the use of NFTs and Blockchain-based technology, the Microsoft-owned game developer said, “NFTs can create models of scarcity and exclusion that conflict with our Guidelines and the spirit of Minecraft.”

The game developer also said that NFTs create a digital divide of ‘haves and have nots’ within the game and prevent all users have access to the same features through out. “Each of these uses of NFTs and other blockchain technologies creates digital ownership based on scarcity and exclusion, which does not align with Minecraft values of creative inclusion and playing together. NFTs are not inclusive of all our community and create a scenario of the haves and the have-nots,” the company wrote.

Mojang Studios also said that NFTs take the focus away from playing the game and encourage profiteering and so it is banning the use of these technologies within the game.

However, this is not an outright ban. The developer did say that it will continue to monitor the evolution of blockchain technology to determine if it could be used for providing a more inclusive experience in the game.

This is a similar stand that a lot of gaming companies have taken regarding the use of NFTs of lately. Steam has already banned games based on NFT trading on its platform. Sony recently announced special rewards program for PlayStation Plus users. However, it clarified that the collectibles within the program were not NFTs.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 21, 2022 4:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 6A launched at Rs 39,999: Alternatives to consider buying
Photo Gallery
Google Pixel 6A launched at Rs 39,999: Alternatives to consider buying
Marvel s Spider-Man Remastered PC version details revealed ahead of August 12 launch

Gaming

Marvel s Spider-Man Remastered PC version details revealed ahead of August 12 launch

OnePlus 10T key details on colour and storage variants leaked ahead of India launch

Mobiles

OnePlus 10T key details on colour and storage variants leaked ahead of India launch

How to transfer WhatsApp chat history from Android to iOS

How To

How to transfer WhatsApp chat history from Android to iOS

ITR 2022-23: Here's how to file ITR online for AY 2022-23; follow these step-by-step rules

How To

ITR 2022-23: Here's how to file ITR online for AY 2022-23; follow these step-by-step rules

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Minecraft bans blockchain and NFTs: Here s why

Zee introduces first-ever Metaverse induction program for campus graduates from top tech

Marvel s Spider-Man Remastered PC version details revealed ahead of August 12 launch

iQOO 9T India launch date revealed, Play console listing

OnePlus 10T key details on colour and storage variants leaked ahead of India launch

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date

News

OnePlus 10T Spotted, Smartphones Price and Few Features Leaked Before its Launch Date
BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car

Hands On

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022 SUV Launched in India, Watch this video to see the first look of the car
Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

Hands On

Redmi K50i Launched In India, Check out the Unboxing Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999