Microsoft partners with LG for Xbox Series X promotion

LG Electronics and have announced an exclusive agreement to highlight the gaming experience of the Xbox Series X console and LG OLED TVs. The Xbox Series X and LG's Series X TVs, the OLED line-up, both support Dolby Vision (HDR) and .

According to LG, "the advanced combined processing power of the duo enables players to enjoy 4K gaming at up to 120 frames per second to take advantage of the latest advancement in real-time ray tracing graphics technology".

With features such as an ultra-fast 1ms response time with low input lag and support for the latest HDMI specifications including Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and enhanced return audio channel (eARC), to make games look more responsive.

With four ports ready to support these features, LG’s OLED TVs offer all the advantages of simultaneous connections for multiple gear set-up from consoles to PCs. LG OLED TVs provide next-gen gaming support across all of their HDMI ports, whereas even the small number of TVs from other brands that support most next-gen gaming features only tend to offer that support over one or two HDMIs.

The new partnership is limited to some markets, which include Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific regions, and countries like Australia, Austria, Belgium, Czech, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel and Italy, among others.

The Series X marks the next-generation of gaming consoles with some serious power upgrades over the aging . Microsoft is currently struggling to meet demands and has confirmed that the Series X could take up to April 2021 in order to be available widely across the markets.

The Xbox Series X is the flagship gaming console this year with some new stuff to entice gamers. For starters, the Series X comes with Microsoft’s promising Quick Resume feature as well as faster game loading times.

Written with agency inputs