Microsoft has discontinued all Xbox One gaming consoles

Microsoft has continued all its Xbox One gaming consoles almost seven years after introducing the Xbox One console. The decision has been made in order to focus on the production of the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S gaming consoles. Also Read - Windows 11 is finally getting new volume, brightness indicators after almost 10 years

“To focus on production of Xbox Series X / S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020,” Cindy Walker, senior director of Xbox console product marketing, said in a statement to The Verge. Also Read - Microsoft Teams launches new feature to turn your phone into a walkie talkie

As mentioned before, Microsoft had introduced the first Xbox One gaming console back in May 2013. Almost three years later, in August 2016, it released the Xbox One S gaming and a year later in November 2017, the company released the Xbox One X gaming. An all-digital version of the Xbox One S arrived in May 2019. A year later in July 2020, Microsoft stopped the production of the Xbox One X and the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. At the time, the company had said that the decision had been made in order to focus on the production of the company’s Xbox Series X gaming console. At the same time, the company had assured that it would continue manufacturing its Xbox One S gaming console. Now, the company has stopped the production of all its Xbox One gaming consoles including the 2016’s Xbox One S gaming console. Also Read - Meta hiring top talent from Apple, Microsoft's AR divisions: Report

It is worth noting that while Microsoft has stopped the production of its Xbox One gaming consoles, interested people will still be able to buy it from online and offline stores until the stocks last.

Interestingly, while Microsoft has stopped the production of older gaming consoles, Sony is planning to continue manufacturing the older PS4 gaming console as it struggles to meet the demand for the PS5 gaming console. As per a Bloomberg report, Sony had earlier planned to end the production of its PS5 gaming console in 2021. But now the company is planning to manufacture at least a million more units of the gaming consoles in 2022 as these gaming consoles are easier to make, use a less advanced chipset and are a pocket-friendly alternative to the PS5 gaming console.