Microsoft reveals Xbox Series S console, prices start at $299

New leaks revealed the look and the price of the Microsoft Xbox Series S console which pushed the official reveal of the device.

  Published: September 8, 2020 7:02 PM IST
Microsoft like its competitor Sony is all set to introduce a new lineup of consoles called Xbox Series X. While the world has been hanging on every word spoken by these two companies since last year, a new series of leaks revealed a new console called the Xbox Series S. While the rumors around this console has been going around for a while, it recently intensified. New leaks revealed the look and the price of the console which pushed Microsoft to reveal the device. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox Series X launch date leaked, could come in early November

According to the reveal by Microsoft on Twitter the Xbox Series S is the smallest Xbox ever. The design of the device is similar to that of Xbox Series X but slimmer. Besides this there is a black circular vent which is either an inlet or outlet for air. Besides this there are out rumors abound that the Series X may be priced around $499. Also Read - Microsoft's new budget console to be called Xbox Series S, said to launch this month

Xbox Series X: Release rumors

A recent report from The Verge hints we may see the Xbox Series X by November 6. The leaked date comes courtesy of a tipster who found retail units of the Series X controller in stores. The tipster shared photos of the embargo stickers asking not to show it before November 6. Further checking into the warranty details reveals a total coverage period of one year. Also Read - Xbox Series X Gameplay showcase reveals trailers of 22 games

Do note that this date leak does not come from Microsoft officially and could be subject to changes. Hence, it could either be false or fake. Even if it is true, Microsoft could delay the launch due to COVID-19 related issues with supply chain. Some of the biggest tech releases (read iPhone 12) for this year are facing delays due to compromised supply chains and the Series X could also be a part of that club.

Microsoft Xbox Series X launch date leaked, could come in early November

Microsoft Xbox Series X launch date leaked, could come in early November

The Xbox Series X is bringing massive upgrades over the current generation Xbox One X. apart from more firepower, the Series X will bring features such as Quick Resume, backward compatibility, DirectX ray tracing, 120fps gameplay and more. There will be a total of 100 games optimised for the Series X at launch in addition to the launch titles. Popular titles such as Forza Horizon 4 and Assasins Creed Valhalla will be prepped up for the Series X.

  Published Date: September 8, 2020 7:02 PM IST

