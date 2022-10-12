comscore Microsoft reveals Xbox streaming device that looks like a mini Series S console
The streaming device looks like a white box, best described as a smaller Xbox Series S, which confirms there won't be a stick to let you stream Xbox games.

Microsoft announced last year that it was working on a streaming device for Xbox games. Right after the announcement, the speculation was rife that this would be a stick, much like the Amazon Fire TV Stick, that would plug into an HDMI port of a TV or a monitor. Refuting all that, Microsoft’s head of Xbox, Phil Spencer revealed the first look of the Xbox streaming device and it looks like a miniature version of the Xbox Series S console. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022: Xbox Series S down to discounted price of Rs 25,990

Spencer shared a photo in which the streaming device is sitting on top of a shelf next to several other Xbox-related things. It looks like a white box, which can be best described as a smaller Xbox Series S, which confirms there won’t be a stick to let you stream Xbox games. Microsoft’s Xbox streaming device is codenamed Keystone and it will connect to monitors, TVs, and other big screens using an HDMI port. The bigger size could be a result of the advanced internals required to process high-quality games without dedicated machinery such as that inside full-fledged consoles. Also Read - Sony increases PS5 prices in several markets, will Xbox be next?


In addition to supporting streamable games, the Xbox streaming device will also likely include support for streaming apps, such as Netflix. It could have a watered-down Xbox interface to launch games. Microsoft’s Keystone streaming device is still in development, according to The Verge citing the company. Microsoft’s confirmed the device last year, so to put an end to the speculation that the project might have been abandoned, the company also told the publication that the streaming device is very much a part of the plan to hit markets.

For the time being, Microsoft already has an Xbox TV app that lets users stream games on big screens. However, it is limited to only 2022 models of Samsung TVs and monitors. The Xbox TV app launches games from Xbox Cloud Gaming with support for up to 1080p 60fps resolution. The upcoming device could also work in the same manner, but nothing is confirmed yet. Microsoft has not officially confirmed what the Xbox streaming device looks like, but the Xbox account replied to Spencer’s tweet, saying, “Now what did we say about putting old prototypes on your shelf boss.”

  • Published Date: October 12, 2022 3:41 PM IST
