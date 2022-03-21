comscore Microsoft slashes prices of Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold: Prices now start at Rs 349
News

Microsoft slashes prices of Game Pass, Xbox Live Gold: Prices now start at Rs 349

Gaming

Microsoft just announced a revision in its plans for the Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold services. Take a look at the reduced prices.

Phil-Spencer-Xbox-Microsoft (1)

(Representational Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft has been quite generous with its Game Pass subscription service to Indians. Now, the company has reduced the prices of its Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold services in the country. With this, the company seems to be looking to onboard a huge number of people on its game services. Also Read - Microsoft wants you to stop using Internet Explorer, now

After the update, the most affordable plan is now priced at Rs 349 per month and the most expensive plan goes up to Rs 11,999. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming gets better on iPhone and iPad

Microsoft has reduced the India price of its Game Pass subscription by up to 28 percent. Also Read - Microsoft new feature to reduce game loading speed on Windows

Duration Current New
1 Month Rs 699 Rs 499
3 Month Rs 2,099 Rs 1,499
6 Month Rs 4,199 Rs 2,999
12 Month Rs 8,399 Rs 5,999
24 Month Rs 16,799 Rs 11,999

PC Game Pass has also got a major price reduction with prices starting at just Rs 349 for new subscribers and at Rs 489 for existing subscribers.

Duration Current New
1 Month Rs 489 Rs 349
3 Month Rs 1,467 Rs 1,049
6 Month Rs 2,934 Rs 2,099
12 Month Rs 5,858 Rs 4,199

Just like the PC Game Pass, the Xbox Game Pass has also received a price cut with similar pricing as to the PC counterpart.

Lastly, the Xbox Live Gold service now also starts at Rs 349 and goes up to Rs 2,799. Below are the revised pricing details.

Duration Current New
1 Month Rs 489 Rs 349
6 Month Rs 1,049 Rs 749
12 Month Rs 2,799 Rs 1,999

All of the new prices will come into effect starting April 2022, after which all existing customers will be required to pay a lower amount.

To recall, Microsoft after the RBI released its new transactions policy announced that it will be offering its users 8 months of Game Pass subscription for just Rs 489 in India. To all subscribers who were already subscribed to the service, the company added 8 months to their subscription free of cost.

  • Published Date: March 21, 2022 4:42 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 21, 2022 4:47 PM IST

