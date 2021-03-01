Microsoft testing Xbox Cloud Gaming Windows app: Here's what's new

Microsoft recently renamed its xCloud game streaming service as Xbox Cloud Gaming. The service is still in its beta stages and working on a number of improvements, which will be released in the coming months. These improvements include a full-fledged Xbox Game Streaming Windows app along with full HD game streaming support. Also Read - Microsoft to launch "The New Windows" operating system soon: Report

Xbox Game Streaming Windows app

The new Xbox Game Streaming Windows app will allow its users to stream games from the cloud and from their own Xbox Series X|S game consoles. According to The Verge who got their hands on a rough unreleased version of the app, the app will be compatible with ARM devices. This means that you can have access to your games on both your laptop and tablets. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox Live was down for over five hours; here's what happened next

The app will also come with features like touch and gyro support, which means players will be able to play their games even without a controller.

As of now, the company has not revealed when the new app will be launching. However, according to The Verge, the software is still in its internal beta stages and will take some time to launch.

Full HD streaming support

Currently, the Xbox Cloud Gaming service is capped at 720p game streaming, which is below its competitors. A report by Windows Central reveals that the company is currently working on bringing full HD 1080p support to the service.

Switch in architecture

Microsoft‘s Xbox Cloud Gaming service server infrastructure is currently based on the Xbox One architecture. The company will now be shifting its server infrastructure to the Xbox Series X architecture. However, this will take some time, as there is a global shortage of the console and the AMD chipsets that power the console.