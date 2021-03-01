comscore Microsoft testing Xbox Cloud Gaming Windows app: Here's what's new
BLA21 cibil.com ageas federal zee hindustan
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Microsoft testing Xbox Cloud Gaming Windows app; moving to Xbox Series X architecture
News

Microsoft testing Xbox Cloud Gaming Windows app; moving to Xbox Series X architecture

Gaming

Microsoft is internally testing its Xbox Cloud Gaming Windows app, which will support ARM devices and will come with full HD streaming capabilities.

Microsoft-xCloud

(Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft recently renamed its xCloud game streaming service as Xbox Cloud Gaming. The service is still in its beta stages and working on a number of improvements, which will be released in the coming months. These improvements include a full-fledged Xbox Game Streaming Windows app along with full HD game streaming support. Also Read - Microsoft to launch "The New Windows" operating system soon: Report

Xbox Game Streaming Windows app

The new Xbox Game Streaming Windows app will allow its users to stream games from the cloud and from their own Xbox Series X|S game consoles. According to The Verge who got their hands on a rough unreleased version of the app, the app will be compatible with ARM devices. This means that you can have access to your games on both your laptop and tablets. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox Live was down for over five hours; here's what happened next

The app will also come with features like touch and gyro support, which means players will be able to play their games even without a controller.

Microsoft, Xbox, Xbox Cloud Gaming Windows app, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft Windows

(Image: The Verge)

As of now, the company has not revealed when the new app will be launching. However, according to The Verge, the software is still in its internal beta stages and will take some time to launch.

Full HD streaming support

Currently, the Xbox Cloud Gaming service is capped at 720p game streaming, which is below its competitors. A report by Windows Central reveals that the company is currently working on bringing full HD 1080p support to the service.

Switch in architecture

Microsoft‘s Xbox Cloud Gaming service server infrastructure is currently based on the Xbox One architecture. The company will now be shifting its server infrastructure to the Xbox Series X architecture. However, this will take some time, as there is a global shortage of the console and the AMD chipsets that power the console.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 1, 2021 10:48 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 50MP sensor, revamped camera app
Mobiles
OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 50MP sensor, revamped camera app
Redmi Note 10 first look, some key specifications revealed

News

Redmi Note 10 first look, some key specifications revealed

WhatsApp Mute Video launched: How to use this new WhatsApp feature

How To

WhatsApp Mute Video launched: How to use this new WhatsApp feature

Microsoft testing Xbox Cloud Gaming Windows app: Here's what's new

Gaming

Microsoft testing Xbox Cloud Gaming Windows app: Here's what's new

After Xbox Live, now PSN is down

News

After Xbox Live, now PSN is down

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 50MP sensor, revamped camera app

Redmi Note 10 first look, some key specifications revealed

Microsoft testing Xbox Cloud Gaming Windows app: Here's what's new

After Xbox Live, now PSN is down

Microsoft to launch "The New Windows" operating system soon: Report

Don t Google Search these vulnerable topics: You will thank us later

Here's how you can see who viewed your Facebook profile

Android 12 update coming in 2021: Five interesting features worth waiting

PUBG New State: Five simple points a PUBG Mobile fan should know

LiDAR on iPhones, iPads: Is it beneficial, will it come to Android devices?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft testing Xbox Cloud Gaming Windows app: Here's what's new

Gaming

Microsoft testing Xbox Cloud Gaming Windows app: Here's what's new
Microsoft to launch "The New Windows" operating system soon: Report

News

Microsoft to launch "The New Windows" operating system soon: Report
Microsoft Xbox Live was down for over 5 hours; here's what happened

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Live was down for over 5 hours; here's what happened
Xbox Series S pre-orders start on Amazon, Flipkart in India

Gaming

Xbox Series S pre-orders start on Amazon, Flipkart in India
Microsoft could soon roll out FPS Boost support for older Xbox games

Gaming

Microsoft could soon roll out FPS Boost support for older Xbox games

हिंदी समाचार

Realme X9 Pro के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स Leak, मिलेगा 108MP का कैमरा

Samsung Galaxy M12 की लॉन्च डेट से उठा पर्दा, 48MP कैमरे के साथ मिलेगी 6000mAh की बड़ी बैटरी

iQoo Neo 5 की आ गई लॉन्च डेट, 12GB RAM के साथ मिलेगी 88W की फास्ट चार्जिंग

Microsoft के को-फाउंडर को क्यों पसंद है Android स्मार्टफोन? जानें

Oppo Find X3 Series की लॉन्च डेट आई सामने, मिलेगा iPhone 12 जैसा कैमरा डिजाइन

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: PUBG New State trailer, Realme 8 Series teased, Redmi K40 and more
How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?

Features

How can you see who viewed your Facebook profile?
Nokia 3.4 review: Is it worth buying at Rs 11,999?

Reviews

Nokia 3.4 review: Is it worth buying at Rs 11,999?
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G unboxing and first look: Decent performer for the price

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G unboxing and first look: Decent performer for the price

News

OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 50MP sensor, revamped camera app
Mobiles
OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 50MP sensor, revamped camera app
Redmi Note 10 first look, some key specifications revealed

News

Redmi Note 10 first look, some key specifications revealed
Microsoft testing Xbox Cloud Gaming Windows app: Here's what's new

Gaming

Microsoft testing Xbox Cloud Gaming Windows app: Here's what's new
After Xbox Live, now PSN is down

News

After Xbox Live, now PSN is down
Microsoft to launch "The New Windows" operating system soon: Report

News

Microsoft to launch "The New Windows" operating system soon: Report

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers