Microsoft to purchase Call of Duty maker for a record sum

comscore Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard, King for $68.7 billion: Its largest acquisition to date
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard, King for $68.7 billion: Its largest acquisition to date
News

Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard, King for $68.7 billion: Its largest acquisition to date

Gaming

After Microsoft completes the transaction, it will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony.

Xbox Activision

(Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft in a major announcement has revealed that it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in an all-cash deal worth $68.7 billion. This means that Microsoft will be paying $95 (approximately Rs 7,083) per share for Activision. This would be Microsoft’s largest acquisition to date, followed by LinkedIn, which it purchased for $26.2 billion back in 2016. After the announcement was made, shares of Activision gained 27 percent, with Microsoft’s share falling 1 percent. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 – Heist to get this antagonist, a new map, multiplayer mode, and more

Under the deal, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick will remain CEO during the transition, and the company will report to Xbox head Phil Spencer after the transition is complete. This means that Kotick could be leaving the company as and when the deal completes. Also Read - Xbox head says a Sony Game Pass competitor is "inevitable" and "the right answer"

Microsoft in its announcement has stated that it expects to close the deal in its fiscal 2023. However, there is a chance that the deal could take some time to finalise depending on the regulators that will get involved to evaluate the deal. Also Read - Microsoft research show how macOS bug could let hackers gain access to your data

Microsoft is getting more and more aggressive in the gaming business. To recall, it acquired Minecraft developer Mojang for $2.5 billion in 2014. In 2021, it completed the acquisition of game developer Bethesda for $7.5 billion.

After Microsoft completes the transaction, it will become the world’s third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony. The acquisition will include various iconic franchises from Activision, Blizzard and King including Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty, and Candy Crush. Apart from these, it will also include all of the global eSports activities the brand used to operate via Major League Gaming.

“Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the development of metaverse platforms,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, Microsoft. “We’re investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all,” he added.

“Players everywhere love Activision Blizzard games, and we believe the creative teams have their best work in front of them,” said Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming. “Together we will build a future where people can play the games they want, virtually anywhere they want.”

This acquisition also bolsters Microsoft’s Game Pass portfolio, which will soon include all Activision Blizzard games, thus making Game Pass one of the most compelling and diverse lineups of gaming content in the industry.

After the deal completes, Microsoft will have 30 internal game development studios, along with additional publishing and esports production capabilities.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 18, 2022 11:06 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Ringing Bells King

Ringing Bells King

899

2 MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Microsoft to purchase Call of Duty maker for a record sum
Gaming
Microsoft to purchase Call of Duty maker for a record sum
Garmin Fenix 7 series with long-lasting battery, Real-Time Stamina tool launched: Price, specs

Wearables

Garmin Fenix 7 series with long-lasting battery, Real-Time Stamina tool launched: Price, specs

Best PlayStation 5 accessories you can get to enhance your gaming experience

Photo Gallery

Best PlayStation 5 accessories you can get to enhance your gaming experience

Best PlayStation 5 accessories you can get to enhance your gaming experience

Photo Gallery

Best PlayStation 5 accessories you can get to enhance your gaming experience

How to record and download Twitter Spaces in simple steps

How To

How to record and download Twitter Spaces in simple steps

PUBG New State to get graphics update in Troi map next month, Krafton confirms

Gaming

PUBG New State to get graphics update in Troi map next month, Krafton confirms

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Microsoft to purchase Call of Duty maker for a record sum

PM Modi calls for collective global effort on cryptocurrencies at Davos Meet

God of War becomes Sony's biggest game on PC, surpasses Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone

Mazout Electric could soon launch electric cruiser motorcycle with claimed range of 350km

Apple, Samsung to make smartphones worth Rs 37,000 crore in 2022

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft to purchase Call of Duty maker for a record sum

Gaming

Microsoft to purchase Call of Duty maker for a record sum
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 Heist to get this antagonist, a new map, multiplayer mode, and more

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 Heist to get this antagonist, a new map, multiplayer mode, and more
Xbox head says a Sony Game Pass competitor is "inevitable" and "the right answer"

Gaming

Xbox head says a Sony Game Pass competitor is "inevitable" and "the right answer"
Step up for diversity: Gaming companies are hiring more women, expanding their user base

Gaming

Step up for diversity: Gaming companies are hiring more women, expanding their user base
MacOS bug could give hackers access to all your data

News

MacOS bug could give hackers access to all your data

हिंदी समाचार

कब लॉन्च होंगे OnePlus Nord 2 CE, Nord N20 और OnePlus 10 Pro स्मार्टफोन?

16GB RAM के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Realme Book Enhanced Edition Air, जानें कीमत और सभी स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire में Factory Challenge क्या है? 5 स्टेप्स में जानें इस अनोखे मोड में खेलने का तरीका

Instagram Tricks: सेटिंग में जाकर करें ये बदलाव, कोई नहीं देख पाएगा आप कब थे ऑनलाइन

Jio, Airtel और Vi के 150 रुपये से कम वाले प्लान, मिलता है 1GB तक डेली डेटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग समेत काफी कुछ

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points

Reviews

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points
2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

Microsoft to purchase Call of Duty maker for a record sum
Gaming
Microsoft to purchase Call of Duty maker for a record sum
PM Modi calls for collective global effort on cryptocurrencies at Davos Meet

News

PM Modi calls for collective global effort on cryptocurrencies at Davos Meet
God of War becomes Sony's biggest game on PC, surpasses Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone

Gaming

God of War becomes Sony's biggest game on PC, surpasses Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone
Mazout Electric could soon launch electric cruiser motorcycle with claimed range of 350km

Electric Vehicle

Mazout Electric could soon launch electric cruiser motorcycle with claimed range of 350km
Apple, Samsung to make smartphones worth Rs 37,000 crore in 2022

News

Apple, Samsung to make smartphones worth Rs 37,000 crore in 2022

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers