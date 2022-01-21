Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition

Microsoft recently announced its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard and all of its subsidiaries. The company expects to complete the deal by the end of the 2023 fiscal year. However, since the announcement, the PlayStation community has gone into a frenzy, worrying that if their favourite games like the Call of Duty franchise would no more be available on the platform. To help calm the community, Xbox boss Phil Spencer took to Twitter to ensure the masses that the company intends to keep the Call of Duty franchise on Sony’s PlayStation platform. Also Read - Biggest acquisitions made in the gaming industry: Microsoft-Activision Blizzard, Tencent-Supercell, and more

Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship.
— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 20, 2022

While the statement does lead us to believe that the Call of Duty franchise has a future on the PlayStation, there is still some wiggle room in it. This statement could simply be perceived that Microsoft will honour all previous commitments and not remove any Call of Duty games from the platform. Going forward it could simply make any future Call of Duty games as exclusives. Also, Spencer has also not mentioned what will happen with all of the other game franchises owned by Activision Blizzrd.

To recall, back in 2019 when Microsoft acquired Bethesda, it initially stated that it wanted Bethesda games to be “first or better or best” on its own platforms, however, after the acquisition was finalized and the company gained full control, it announced that some of the future Bethesda games like Starfield and Redfall, will be Xbox exclusives. Starfield and Redfall are arguably the two most-anticipated games from the studio, which now confirmed will not be making their way to the PlayStation.

Take note, Microsoft might actually keep its word and continue to release all future Call of Duty games. Considering that it continues to offer the Minecraft franchise of multiple platforms even after years of acquiring Mojang.

Spencer’s statement also lines up with a Sony statement provided to The Wall Street Journal, “We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform.”