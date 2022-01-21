comscore Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition
News

Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition

Gaming

While the statement does lead us to believe that the Call of Duty franchise has a future on the PlayStation, there is still some wiggle room in it.

Call-of-Duty-Vanguard (1)

(Image: Activision)

Microsoft recently announced its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard and all of its subsidiaries. The company expects to complete the deal by the end of the 2023 fiscal year. However, since the announcement, the PlayStation community has gone into a frenzy, worrying that if their favourite games like the Call of Duty franchise would no more be available on the platform. To help calm the community, Xbox boss Phil Spencer took to Twitter to ensure the masses that the company intends to keep the Call of Duty franchise on Sony’s PlayStation platform. Also Read - Biggest acquisitions made in the gaming industry: Microsoft-Activision Blizzard, Tencent-Supercell, and more

While the statement does lead us to believe that the Call of Duty franchise has a future on the PlayStation, there is still some wiggle room in it. This statement could simply be perceived that Microsoft will honour all previous commitments and not remove any Call of Duty games from the platform. Going forward it could simply make any future Call of Duty games as exclusives. Also, Spencer has also not mentioned what will happen with all of the other game franchises owned by Activision Blizzrd.

To recall, back in 2019 when Microsoft acquired Bethesda, it initially stated that it wanted Bethesda games to be “first or better or best” on its own platforms, however, after the acquisition was finalized and the company gained full control, it announced that some of the future Bethesda games like Starfield and Redfall, will be Xbox exclusives. Starfield and Redfall are arguably the two most-anticipated games from the studio, which now confirmed will not be making their way to the PlayStation.

Take note, Microsoft might actually keep its word and continue to release all future Call of Duty games. Considering that it continues to offer the Minecraft franchise of multiple platforms even after years of acquiring Mojang.

Spencer’s statement also lines up with a Sony statement provided to The Wall Street Journal, “We expect that Microsoft will abide by contractual agreements and continue to ensure Activision games are multiplatform.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 21, 2022 7:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition
Gaming
Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition
OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Features

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Biggest acquisitions made in the gaming industry: Microsoft-Activision Blizzard, Tencent-Supercell, and more

Photo Gallery

Biggest acquisitions made in the gaming industry: Microsoft-Activision Blizzard, Tencent-Supercell, and more

Biggest acquisitions made in the gaming industry: Microsoft-Activision Blizzard, Tencent-Supercell, and more

Photo Gallery

Biggest acquisitions made in the gaming industry: Microsoft-Activision Blizzard, Tencent-Supercell, and more

Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features

Electric Vehicle

Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features

1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony

News

1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition

Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features

1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony

Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 to work from home: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea

Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition

Gaming

Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition
Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players

Gaming

Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players
Sony speaks up for the first time after Microsoft-Activision deal

Gaming

Sony speaks up for the first time after Microsoft-Activision deal
PlayStation creator says metaverse is pointless

News

PlayStation creator says metaverse is pointless
Microsoft introduces Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+ in India

Laptops

Microsoft introduces Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+ in India

हिंदी समाचार

MG Motor India की सस्ती इलेक्ट्रिक कार, कब होगी लॉन्च? नई रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा

Free Fire में OB32 update के बाद आने वाले 5 सबसे अच्छे स्टाइलिश कॉस्ट्यूम की लिस्ट, जानें इन्हें पाने का तरीका

Free Fire खेलने में हो रही परेशानी की शिकायत कैसे करें? यहां जाने सबसे आसान तरीका

BSNL के सबसे सस्ते प्रीपेड प्लान्स की लिस्ट, Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea सभी को छोड़ा पीछे

Garena Free Fire का Squad Beatz Events कैलेंडर लीक, जानें कब शुरू होंगे नए इवेंट और मिलेंगे क्या रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Features

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month
How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Features

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

News

Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition
Gaming
Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation even after Activision acquisition
Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features

Electric Vehicle

Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features
1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony

News

1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony
Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 to work from home: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea

Telecom

Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 to work from home: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea
Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players

Gaming

Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers