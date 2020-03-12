comscore Microsoft to share more Xbox Series X and xCloud details in live stream
News

Microsoft to share Xbox Series X and xCloud details in live stream

Gaming

Microsoft on its part has revealed some of the specs of the upcoming Xbox Series X at the Game Awards in December.

  Published: March 12, 2020 2:43 PM IST
Xbox Series x specs

With fears for coronavirus abounding, many of of the prominent game shows have been cancelled. These include the GDC and the E3 2020 as well now. Microsoft on its part has revealed some of the specs of the upcoming Xbox Series X at the Game Awards in December. This was followed by a reveal of the performance specs of the device last month. And now the company has announced that more details will be revealed about the device. These will be done in a number of live streams of developer-focused keynotes. These would include one specifically about the Xbox Series X and Project xCloud on March 18.

“Xbox Series X delivers a true generational leap in processing and graphics power with cutting edge techniques resulting in higher framerates, larger, more sophisticated game worlds, and an immersive experience unlike anything seen in console gaming,” writote Xbox chief Phil Spencer previously. The other features that are teased include Variable rate shading, hardware accelerated DirectX Raytracing, quick resume for multiple games and smart delivery.

The blog mentions that Xbox’s patented form of Variable Rate Shading (VRS), “Empowers developers to more efficiently utilize the full power of the Xbox Series X. Rather than spending GPU cycles uniformly to every single pixel on the screen, they can prioritize individual effects on specific game characters or important environmental objects. This technique results in more stable frame rates and higher resolution, with no impact on the final image quality.”

Microsoft officially reveals the specs of the Xbox Series X

Microsoft officially reveals the specs of the Xbox Series X

Besides this the upcoming Xbox console will feature SSD storage like the Sony PS5 for quick loading times. The console will also support Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). This will be used to optimize the latency in the player-to-console pipeline starting with our Xbox Wireless Controller. Which in turn leverages the high bandwidth, proprietary wireless communication protocol when connected to the console.

The Xbox Series X will also come with support for 120FPS. This is definitely a huge step forward for console gaming. The console will have compatibility for existing Xbox One games, including backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games.

  Published Date: March 12, 2020 2:43 PM IST

BGR India Giveaway

