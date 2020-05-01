comscore Microsoft to showcase Xbox Series X games on May 7 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Microsoft to showcase Xbox Series X games on May 7 with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer
News

Microsoft to showcase Xbox Series X games on May 7 with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay trailer

Gaming

As part of the announcement, the company will showcase multiple Xbox Series X games from its “global developer partners”. Microsoft clarified that it will showcase its Xbox Game Studios games titles at a later date.

  • Published: May 1, 2020 10:53 AM IST
Microsoft to showcase Xbox Series X gameplay

Technology giant Microsoft has just announced its plans to showcase next-generation Xbox Series X games next week. The company is set to premier these games during a special “Inside Xbox” stream on May 7, 2020. This Inside Xbox stream will kick off at 8:30 PM (Indian Time) with primarily focusing on next-generation games. As part of the announcement, the company will showcase multiple games from its “global developer partners”. Microsoft will showcase its Xbox Game Studios game titles at a later date. As part of the stream, Ubisoft will also showcase the first gameplay trailer of its latest title, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Valhalla announced with trailer, coming holiday 2020

Microsoft Xbox Series X games showcase; details

Talking about Xbox Game Studios games, we will see more details regarding these titles sometime in June. As part of the “Inside Xbox” stream announcement, Aaron Greenberg, the general manager of Xbox games marketing issued a statement. Greenberg added, “So pumped to see our partners showing us the first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week.” He went on to state, “Also know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans. More details soon!” The company did not reveal the platform it will use to stream the upcoming showcase event. Until the official announcement, we will keep a close eye on the Xbox YouTube channel or the in-house Xbox Mixer stream. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox users donate ‘hundreds of thousands of dollars' to help fight coronavirus

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

This stream announcement came just hours after Ubisoft revealed the cinematic trailer for its much-hyped Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The game is set to land in Holiday 2020; just in time for the Xbox Series X launch. As noted in the past, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be one of the first next-generation games aimed at Xbox Series X. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox Series X new logo revealed in a trademark

Assassin's Creed Valhalla announced with trailer, coming holiday 2020

Also Read

Assassin's Creed Valhalla announced with trailer, coming holiday 2020

Taking a closer look, Valhalla is set in the 10th century in modern-day Europe. The game will continue with the RPG theme established in the last two games. Players will follow Eivor, a Viking raider while commanding their clan from Norway to England.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 1, 2020 10:53 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered lands on PC and Xbox One
Gaming
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered lands on PC and Xbox One
Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

News

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

PUBG Mobile has announced daily tournaments on discord

Gaming

PUBG Mobile has announced daily tournaments on discord

Vodafone Idea users getting 2GB daily data, unlimited calls as gift

Telecom

Vodafone Idea users getting 2GB daily data, unlimited calls as gift

Google Stadia adds OnePlus 8 series support with mobile capture support on Android

Gaming

Google Stadia adds OnePlus 8 series support with mobile capture support on Android

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet

Apple reports all-time high Services revenue of $13.3 billion with 2020 Q2 earnings

Realme X2 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, PUBG audio fix and more

Zoom admits lying about 300-million daily active users claim

Realme 3, Realme 3i update brings a lot features, fixes and improvements

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Best Phones under 40000

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Huawei P40 Series is all about blended camera experience

Best Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered lands on PC and Xbox One

Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered lands on PC and Xbox One
Google Stadia adds OnePlus 8 series support with mobile capture support on Android

Gaming

Google Stadia adds OnePlus 8 series support with mobile capture support on Android
Microsoft to showcase Xbox Series X games on May 7

Gaming

Microsoft to showcase Xbox Series X games on May 7
Assassin's Creed Valhalla announced with trailer, coming holiday 2020

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Valhalla announced with trailer, coming holiday 2020
Xbox doesn't want to take exploit the Covid-19 situation: Phil Spencer

Gaming

Xbox doesn't want to take exploit the Covid-19 situation: Phil Spencer

हिंदी समाचार

HTC Desire 20 Pro स्मार्टफोन का स्कैच हुआ लीक, सामने आया डिजाइन

किसी भी एंड्रॉयड स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा MIUI 12 का ये खास फीचर

Redmi K30 का सस्ता वेरिएंट लॉन्च कर सकती है शाओमी, हुआ स्पॉट

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन 4 बैक कैमरों, 32MP सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

केंद्र सरकार फीचर फोन के लिए लेकर आएगी Aarogya Setu जैसी एप

Latest Videos

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay

Hands On

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Gameplay
Best Phones under 40000

Features

Best Phones under 40000
Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

Features

Best flagship smartphones one can buy in India right now

News

Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet
News
Poco F2 Pro alleged prices leaked online, suggests most expensive Poco phone yet
Apple reports all-time high Services revenue of $13.3 billion with 2020 Q2 earnings

News

Apple reports all-time high Services revenue of $13.3 billion with 2020 Q2 earnings
Realme X2 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, PUBG audio fix and more

News

Realme X2 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch, PUBG audio fix and more
Zoom admits lying about 300-million daily active users claim

News

Zoom admits lying about 300-million daily active users claim
Realme 3, Realme 3i update brings a lot features, fixes and improvements

News

Realme 3, Realme 3i update brings a lot features, fixes and improvements