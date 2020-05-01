Microsoft to showcase Xbox Series X games on May 7

Technology giant Microsoft has just announced its plans to showcase next-generation Xbox Series X games next week. The company is set to premier these games during a special “Inside Xbox” stream on May 7, 2020. This Inside Xbox stream will kick off at 8:30 PM (Indian Time) with primarily focusing on next-generation games. As part of the announcement, the company will showcase multiple games from its “global developer partners”. Microsoft will showcase its Xbox Game Studios game titles at a later date. As part of the stream, Ubisoft will also showcase the first gameplay trailer of its latest title, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Valhalla announced with trailer, coming holiday 2020

Microsoft Xbox Series X games showcase; details

Talking about Xbox Game Studios games, we will see more details regarding these titles sometime in June. As part of the “Inside Xbox” stream announcement, Aaron Greenberg, the general manager of Xbox games marketing issued a statement. Greenberg added, “So pumped to see our partners showing us the first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week.” He went on to state, “Also know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans. More details soon!” The company did not reveal the platform it will use to stream the upcoming showcase event. Until the official announcement, we will keep a close eye on the Xbox YouTube channel or the in-house Xbox Mixer stream. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox users donate ‘hundreds of thousands of dollars' to help fight coronavirus

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

This stream announcement came just hours after Ubisoft revealed the cinematic trailer for its much-hyped Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The game is set to land in Holiday 2020; just in time for the Xbox Series X launch. As noted in the past, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be one of the first next-generation games aimed at Xbox Series X. Also Read - Microsoft Xbox Series X new logo revealed in a trademark

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X. Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

Taking a closer look, Valhalla is set in the 10th century in modern-day Europe. The game will continue with the RPG theme established in the last two games. Players will follow Eivor, a Viking raider while commanding their clan from Norway to England.