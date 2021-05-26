Microsoft trying to make Surface Duo its Nintendo DS: All that we know

Microsoft has released a new update for its Xbox Game Pass app for Android, officially bringing support for the Surface Duo. The new update will allow gamers to play over 50 games on their Surface Duo with dedicated touch controls. This feature had been in testing for the past few weeks inside of the Xbox Game Pass Beta app for Android. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched in India with starting price of more than 1 lakh

The update will allow Surface Duo owners to play over 50 games inside of the Xbox Game Pass app with dedicated touch controls on the bottom display, similar to the Nintendo DS.

Apart from this, Microsoft has also announced Xbox Game Cloud (xCloud) developers can now adapt their games even further to take advantage of Surface Duo's other unique form factor like the 3:2 aspect ratio, columned layouts and more.

A very cool update goes live for #SurfaceDuo customers today! Working with @Xbox we’ve put touch controls on to the second screen. More than 50 games are available to play with touch for @xboxGamePass Ultimate Members. pic.twitter.com/ZPIqQZXxS4 — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) May 24, 2021

The company claims that the feature will automatically kick in as soon as you span the app across both screens.

As of now, not all games in the Xbox Game Pass catalogue have support for the touch controls feature. However, the company has stated that it is working hard to introduce support for the entire library of games.

Interestingly, the Xbox Game Pass does not come pre-installed on the Surface Duo and users will have to download it from the Google Play Store to make use of the touch controls feature.