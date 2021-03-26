Xbox Live Gold will not be requires to play free-to-play multiplayer games

Microsoft has announced that it will now no longer require Xbox users to have an Xbox Live Gold membership to play free-to-play multiplayer games. The announcement is a part of the company’s latest Alpha Skip-Ahead update. It is currently testing the update with Xbox Insiders to iron out all of the bugs along with the ability to make free-to-play multiplayer games work without Xbox Live Gold membership. Apart from this, the company has also announced that it will not require the Gold membership for accessing features like Party Chat and Looking for Groups. Also Read - Xbox Live is now Xbox Network and the reason is not surprising

Microsoft on the Xbox Insider page, detailing the new Xbox Update Preview version RS_XBOX_DEV_FLIGHT\21343.1001.210322-1900, stated that it will now no longer require players to have an Xbox Live Gold membership to play free-to-play multiplayer games like Call of Duty: Warzone and Destiny 2. It also stated that this extends to using features like Looking for Groups and Party Chat. Also Read - Xbox Game Pass brings latest Star Wars title among others: Here’s the complete list

However, in the same post, the company noted that Call of Duty: Warzone and Destiny 2 is currently not supported without Xbox Live Gold membership. It added that their team is working with the respective studios to push out the update to make this possible. It also asks all Xbox Insiders to report any such issues that they face while playing any online multiplayer games. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo 2 with improved software, camera likely to launch this fall

Apart from this, the update also brings fixes for bugs arising when selecting items with a controller on Edge, issues with keyboard navigation, local language display and more. There is also an Xbox Wireless Headset firmware update, which fixes the issue for volume control for status tones and increases mic monitoring levels.

The company has not revealed when the update will be rolled out to all Xbox users. Take note, PlayStation 4 and 5 players can already play Call of Duty: Warzone without a PlayStation Network subscription.