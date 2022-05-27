comscore Microsoft working on a low-cost xbox game streaming dongle
News

Microsoft working on a low-cost streaming device to compete with Apple TV

Gaming

Microsoft has confirmed that it is working on a low-cost hardware under the codename Keystone for streaming. However, the device needs to be finetuned further before the company announces it officially.

Phil Spencer Xbox Microsoft

(Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox streaming stick has been in the news for a long time now. Reports in the past have hinted towards the company working on a dongle for streaming games for years. Microsoft, on its part, has also fueled these reports by hinting towards such a device being in the works at the company. Now, the company has confirmed that a low-cost Xbox streaming device is coming soon. Also Read - Minecraft’s big wilderness update is coming on June 7

First reported by Windows Central and then confirmed by Microsoft, the company has been working a new Xbox device under the codename ‘Keystone’ that is focused on streaming. This means that rather than being used just for gaming, Microsoft’s upcoming device will also enable users to stream other apps, presumably OTT apps. Also Read - Microsoft announces Windows 11, Microsoft Store updates for enhanced applications

Microsoft in a statement to the publication has confirmed that it is working on a low-cost hardware under the codename Keystone for streaming. He also said that the device needs to be finetuned further before the company announces it officially. “As announced last year, we’ve been working on a game-streaming device, codename Keystone, that could be connected to any TV or monitor without the need for a console,” a Microsoft spokesperson told the publication. Also Read - Bill Gates uses a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 instead of Microsoft Surface Duo: Here's why

“As part of any technical journey, we are constantly evaluating our efforts, reviewing our learnings, and ensuring we are bringing value to our customers. We have made the decision to pivot away from the current iteration of the Keystone device. We will take our learnings and refocus our efforts on a new approach that will allow us to deliver Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players around the world in the future,” he added.

It is worth noting that Xbox Chief Phil Spencer had first confirmed a streaming device that ‘somebody might want to just go plug into their TV and go play via xCloud’ back in 2020. Around the same time, he had also talked about the company working on an Xbox app for smart TV that was likely to arrive in the “next 12 months”, The Verge reported.

Then in 2021, the company confirmed its Xbox app. At the time, the company had said that the app would expand the Xbox Game Pass service to TVs through its xCloud streaming technology. The company had also said that it was working with global TV manufacturers to bring the app (and the associated platform) to more TVs.

Clearly, Microsoft has missed its set deadline. But now, it looks like the company is gearing to launch its Xbox streaming stick and the Xbox app soon. While the pricing of this streaming device isn’t known at the moment, it is expected to be priced under $299 (Rs 23,199 approximately), which is where it low-cost gaming console, Xbox series X, sits at. At that point, it would directly compete with the Apple TV 4K that costs $179 (Rs 13,887 approximately) in the US.

  • Published Date: May 27, 2022 4:55 PM IST

