This feature allows users to play their Xbox One games on their Android smartphones by streaming it from their own console.

Microsoft started the registration process for its xCloud game streaming preview earlier this month. And now Microsoft is allowing its Xbox One testers try out a feature called Console Streaming. This feature allows users to play their Xbox One games on their Android smartphones by streaming it from their own console. This feature is out for Android right now. Console streaming will work with both Xbox 360 and Xbox One games. Any games on the account can now be streamed using this feature. Xbox Insider users in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead rings who are based in the US and UK currently have access to this feature.

Users will require an Android device with Android 6.0 or above. They will also require an Xbox One controller along with a NAT type: Open connection of at least 10Mbps for download and 4.7Mbps upload. It must provide a latency of less than 70ms to work. The Xbox Game Streaming app from Microsoft is available on the Play Store now.

Microsoft Project xCloud: Details

As for the Project xCloud game streaming service, people from US, UK, and Korea can now sign up for the preview of the series. The registration can be done here. As of now there isn’t any specific date on xCloud public trials. What we do know that it would start sometime in October. And the company will apparently planning to “send invites in the coming weeks” to a “small number of participants.”

Microsoft will be keeping the list of the people in this initial preview limited and the number of the games available will also be small. “In the first phase of the Project xCloud public preview, featured games will be Gears 5Halo 5: GuardiansKiller Instinct and Sea of Thieves,” said a Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to The Verge. “For initial testing purposes, we aim to gather insights from engaged and active players from those communities. We’ll continue to expand our content catalog over the course of the preview and will share more details in the near future.”

WATCH: Project xCloud: Gaming with you at the center

As for the requirements for this xCloud initial test, users will need an Android smartphone or tablet running Android 6.0 or above. Additionally it must come with Bluetooth 4.0 support, a Microsoft account, and a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One controller. The company is releasing a new game streaming app for this purpose, which will be available on the Google Play Store. But only those people who have access to the Beta will be able to sign in to the app.

Microsoft is also apparently working with some carriers in Korea to test the xCloud service. Among these SK Telecom of South Korea will be partnering for 5G services. This service will be coming in the weeks ahead. Besides this Microsoft is partnering with T-Mobile in the US and Vodafone in the UK for the xCloud service.

