Microsoft Xbox gaming app coming to your smart TV next year

Microsoft is planning to bring its gaming console Xbox app on over the next year, which means people can stream Xbox games directly from their TVs soon. In an interview with The Verge, Microsoft Xbox head Phil Spencer revealed this plan. Also Read - Tesla chief Elon Musk is now 2nd richest in world, surpasses Microsoft's Bill Gates

“I think you’re going to see that in the next 12 months. I don’t think anything is going to stop us from doing that,” said Spencer when asked about turning the Xbox into a TV app. Also Read - Microsoft partners with LG for Xbox Series X promotion

While Microsoft is pushing its xCloud gaming service, the company has no plans to abandon consoles or hardware. The and Series S gaming consoles went on sale on November 10 internationally. Despite launching the middle of a global pandemic, Xbox has beaten all previous console launch records with its new systems, Spencer had said earlier. Also Read - Microsoft Teams is now free to use for everyone on web

Microsoft announced the release of Xbox Series X and S as its biggest Xbox launch ever, though it did not provide any specific sales figures.

“I don’t think these will be the last big pieces of hardware that we ship,” said Spencer.

“When we think about xCloud, which is our version of or Luna, I think what it needs to evolve to are games that actually run between a hybrid environment of the cloud and the local compute capability. It’s really a hybrid between both of those,” he was quoted as saying.

Owing to the huge demand, and Series S consoles are projected to be in short supply until at least April next year. The overwhelming number of pre-orders resulted in a limited supply of consoles available on launch day and even some early buyers will need to wait until after the holidays for their pre-orders to be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, Microsoft and LG have partnered for the Xbox Series X promotion. In an exclusive agreement, LG will be highlighting the gaming experience of the Xbox Series X console on its OLED TVs. The Xbox Series X and LG’s Series X TVs, the OLED line-up, both support Dolby Vision (HDR) and Dolby Atmos.

With features such as an ultra-fast 1ms response time with low input lag and support for the latest HDMI specifications including Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and enhanced return audio channel (eARC), to make games look more responsive.

Written with agency inputs