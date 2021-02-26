Microsoft Xbox Live was down for over 5 hours; here's what happened

Microsoft Xbox Live servers went down for more than five hours today. The service went down at around 1:45 AM IST and came back up at around 8:19 AM IST. During the outage, players were not able to log in to the service or access it. According to the Xbox Live status page, the games and gaming section for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S devices is still showing an outage issue. Also Read - Microsoft could soon roll out FPS Boost support for Xbox 360-era and older games

Acting fast on the issue, Microsoft via its Xbox Support Twitter handle tweeted that it is investigating the issues and will soon roll out the fixes. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched in India alongside Surface Hub 2S 85-inch

Our teams are continuing their investigation and have found that users experiencing sign-in issues may have issues with Purchasing Content and Party Chat as well. We will send additional updates here and on https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj when we have more information to share. https://t.co/H9DDY68yAq Also Read - Microsoft Word to add text prediction feature starting next month — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) February 25, 2021

What happened next?

The company at the time had marked the Xbox Live issues as a “major outage” on its Xbox status page. The Account and profile section facing downtime applied to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Xbox 360 consoles. Apart from these it also affected the Cloud gaming platform, Android devices, Apple Devices, Xbox on Windows and web services. Currently, the Games and Gaming section issues have been marked as Limited.

This is the first major Xbox Live outage since the launch of the new Xbox Series X and Series S. To recall, Xbox Live also went down a few times in 2020.

After the issues were fixed, the company tweeted that some users might get some errors and issues while trying to play Rec Room.

We are aware that some users may be experiencing issues when attempting to play Rec Room. We’ll keep you updated here & on our support page for more details: https://t.co/kQKp1LYR4o — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) February 26, 2021

Microsoft is yet to reveal details regarding the issue that caused this major outage. We will update this space, when the company releases any additional information.