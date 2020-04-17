comscore Microsoft Xbox One Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition is coming | BGR India
  • Microsoft Xbox One Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition launch teased for April 20
Microsoft Xbox One Cyberpunk 2077 limited edition launch teased for April 20

An Xbox One bundle for your perfect collection is coming soon and it has Cyberpunk 2077 written all over it.

  • Published: April 17, 2020 3:31 PM IST
Microsoft Xbox is teasing the launch of a new addition to the product in four days. It looks like the company is preparing to introduce the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller. The controller had already leaked via an Amazon Canada listing. Now, the official website of Xbox is playing a video glitch when you visit. The glitch is inspired by Cyberpunk 2077 where the screen glitches up and a message tells you to return in four days. In other words, we are looking at the April 20 launch of the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller. Also Read - Crysis Remastered is confirmed, coming to PC, PS4, Xbox and Switch

Ahead of the launch, the console appeared to have leaked but the source of the same is not sure. CD Project Red has stated that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive as much DLC support as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt had 16 pieces of free DLC and two massive expansions. Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on September 17, 2020. When it becomes available, Xbox One owners will be able to get a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X version through Smart Delivery. Also Read - PUBG available for 50 percent discount on Xbox Store

There is no denying the fact that Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated games of this year. With the Cyberpunk 2077-themed Xbox One bundle, Microsoft and CD Project Red have created another fine addition for your collections. The controller and the bundle first appeared on Amazon Canada, which revealed multiple detailed pictures. It did seem like an inadvertent mistake but rather a deliberate one. It is also clear that we are looking at an Xbox One controller not an Xbox Series X controller. Also Read - Xbox Series X graphics source code stolen; AMD claims someone demanded $100 million in ransom

The Amazon Canada listing said the Xbox One bundle will become available on May 4, 2020, reports Windows Central. For Xbox, 2020 could be the year when it could come back strong against Sony PlayStation. Xbox is a clear laggard here but Xbox Series X could be an opportunity to fight back. With reports of Sony doing limited production runs for PS5, Xbox has a genuine opportunity to shine. These limited edition console bundles will only fill the gap until the big announcement.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: April 17, 2020 3:31 PM IST

