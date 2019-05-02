comscore
Microsoft Xbox One S is available for as low as Rs 19,990 via Amazon, Flipkart

Customers can purchase the Microsoft Xbox One S via Flipkart and Amazon India for as low as Rs 19,990. Buyers are getting up to Rs 15,000 discount on the device.

Amazon India in partnership with Microsoft India is offering a tempting discount of Rs 15,000 on Xbox One S gaming console. One can purchase the device via the mentioned e-commerce website for Rs 19,990, down from Rs 34,990. For the price, customers will get the 1TB variant of Microsoft’s Xbox One S. Additionally, this offer is also available with the company’s Xbox One S bundle pack. You also get three months of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold.

In addition to that, customers can get instant access to over 100 great games with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass. Interested buyers can also buy the device via Flipkart for the same price. Currently, the site is showing that only five devices are available, so need to hurry up if you are planning to buy it from Flipkart. However, the benefits that Amazon India is offering is not listed on the Flipkart.

But, you do get a 10 percent discount on payment via Axis Bank Credit and Debit Cards or Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Furthermore, the EMI starts from Rs 664 on a monthly basis. Separately, Amazon India is not offering a good discount on Microsoft’s Xbox One X 1TB gaming console – Tom Clancy’s the Division 2 Bundle. The site is offering Rs 6,000 discount on the device, and you can get it for Rs 41,990. Earlier, it was available for Rs 47,990.

You also get 38 percent off on Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy console. This discount is valid on the same website. It is currently available for purchase for Rs 24,970 and you are getting Rs 15,000 off. Buyers can also consider purchasing the Sony PS4 Slim, which is available with 500GB storage option for Rs 22,690. As part of Amazon’s Summer sale, the site is offering Rs 5,890 off on the console, and it also comes with free games including Gran Turismo SportUncharted 4 and Horizon Zero Dawn.

