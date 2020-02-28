Microsoft Xbox pulls out of GDC as coronavirus concerns loom

Coronavirus has been wreaking havoc in almost all parts of the world and has been the cause for cancellation of many events which now seems to include Microsoft Xbox. The tech community is feeling the effects with major players like Sony backing out of MWC 2020 in Barcelona. This led to its cancellation altogether. The gaming community is hit as well as companies report that console productions are delayed. And now it seems esports is taking a hit as well. PUBG Corp announced in a statement that it is postponing the PGS: Berlin event to avoid any risks from Coronavirus.

Now, Microsoft Xbox has announced that it will not be participating in Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco out of concerns of coronavirus. The company has put out a statement on Game Stack Blog. “After a close review of guidance by global health authorities and out of an abundance of caution, we’ve made the difficult decision to withdraw from participating at Game Developers Conference 2020 in San Francisco. The health and safety of players, developers, employees, and our partners around the world is our top priority. Especially as the world is experiencing growing public health risks associated with coronavirus (COVID-19).”

And this also includes the Xbox Preview Event, as the company has been quoted by Windows Central saying, “In keeping with Microsoft’s decision to withdraw from participating in GDC, we are also cancelling the Xbox Preview Event in San Francisco and ID@Xbox GDC Showcase. We are exploring alternative plans for games and will share more details in the short term.”

Microsoft has now been added to the list of others who will not be going to GDC. It also include Sony, Facebook, Kojima Productions, and Unity. Besides this the production of next gen consoles like the Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5 have been affected.