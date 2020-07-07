Microsoft has announced it will hold its Xbox Series X games event on July 23. The event will be live streamed on Xbox.com, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch and YouTube at 9AM PT (9:30PM IST). It is expected to be Microsoft’s biggest event for 2020. The company is likely to showcase first-party Xbox Series X games, including Halo Infinite. Microsoft’s official Xbox Twitter account has also posted about Pre-Show at 8am PT (8:30PM IST), which will be live streamed on YouTube Gaming. Also Read - Microsoft launches Windows File Recovery app to help recover deleted data

Microsoft has already promised that some of the company’s Xbox Game Studios teams will reveal new gameplay, games optimized for Xbox Series X, and even brand-new game announcements, reports TheVerge. Even the company’s executive has teased what to expect, which lets us to believe that it will be a big show. Also Read - Microsoft Teams will soon support 49 people for video calls

Xbox Marketing Director, Aaron Greenberg, said on Twitter that Microsoft conducted an internal review of the event just this week with Phil Spencer. “Team working hard on it, good content review today in fact with the big boss. We will share more details when all is locked. Kindly ask for patience in the meantime.”

In addition to Halo Infinite from 343 Industries, Microsoft is getting Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 for Xbox Series X using Unreal Engine 5, while Sea of Thieves developer Rare is making a new game called Everwild, reports Gamespot.

It is reported that we can see a total of 13 titles in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Madden NFL 21, space combat shooter Chorus, action game Scarlet Nexus, action FPS Bright Memory Infinite, adventure puzzle Call of the Sea, horror adventure Scorn, co-op shooter Second Extinction, solo/ co-op action RPG The Ascent, psychological horror The Medium, and action RPG Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 at this event on July 23. So stay tuned.