Microsoft Xbox Series X is apparently more powerful than the Sony PS5

A new specs leak now says that the Microsoft Xbox Series X could be a more powerful devices compared to the Sony PlayStation 5.

  Published: February 18, 2020 4:17 PM IST
The next generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft are all set to release on holiday 2020. But the specs of the Microsoft Xbox Series X and the Sony PlayStation 5 are still something that is being leaked. There have been numerous leaks up until now though this has not prompted the companies to share any kind of information yet.

A new leak now says that the Microsoft Xbox Series X could be a more powerful devices compared to the Sony PlayStation 5. This comes from a patch of specs leaked by Eurogamer, which seems to show some essential specs of the devices. And this list shows that the Sony PlayStation 5 would comes with just 36 different Navi GPU compute units while the Xbox Series X would come with 56. This potentially makes the Microsoft console more powerful than the Sony one.

The Sony PlayStation 5 is likely to come with a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with a custom AMD GPU that supports ray-tracing and 3D audio technology. The memory of the upcoming PS5 is still not revealed but it does have SSD storage. It carries HDR support and now even supports 8K resolution. The Sony PS5 will also have an upgraded controller for next-gen gaming and a Blu-ray player built in.

We will certainly hear more about the memory and clock speeds as we near the release date of the Sony PlayStation 5. That being said, the PS5 is already quite the update with SSD storage and 8K support.

As far as pricing is concerned, there is little known so far. Sony PS5 architect Mark Cerny has said that the company wants the console to be accessible for everybody. Even if Sony were to tone down the PS5 prices, expect a hefty 400 Euro (approximately Rs 32,000) price tag for the PlayStation 5.

In addition to the console, Microsoft announced the next generation controller along with a new flagship game, Hellblade 2. This announcement comes as a surprise for everyone as there were no leaks or rumors prior to the announcement. Microsoft has already teased snippets regarding the performance of the device during the initial Project Scarlett. To recap the specifications, Xbox Series X will run on AMD Zen 2-based custom-designed CPU, along with Radeon RDNA-based architecture. The company will also opt for NVMe SSD drives from improved boot and loading times.

The company also confirmed that the next-generation console will come with support for 8K gaming at up to 120fps. Other advanced features include ray tracing, variable refresh rate, and more. Microsoft did not share any information regarding the presence of a secondary cheaper console as per GameSpot. However, the name of the console does indicate that the company may launch a second one as part of the “Series”.

Talking about performance, Microsoft claims that Xbox Series X will be the “most powerful”, and “fastest” console. It is likely that the company is taking on Sony PlayStation 5 to generate hype. Digging into the numbers, Xbox Series X will feature 12 teraflops GPU compute performance. In contrast, the Xbox One X comes with 6 teraflops GPU compute performance. The upcoming console also packs four times the processing power when compared to the current One X.

It will also feature Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) along with Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). These new technologies will make Xbox Series X “the most responsive console ever”. Xbox Chief Phil Spencer confirmed that the company has designed the new console for the cloud.

  Published Date: February 18, 2020 4:17 PM IST

