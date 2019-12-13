Microsoft Xbox Series X set to launch in 2020; design and specifications

Microsoft has just revealed the official design of its next-generation Xbox along with a video teaser. In addition, the company also shared the launch timeline of the upcoming gaming console. As per the announcement, Microsoft is set to launch Xbox Series X during the holiday season next year. Taking a closer look at the design, the upcoming Xbox looks a lot like a regular tower-like gaming PC. However, the actual size of the console seems to be smaller than what appears on the renders. The company also confirmed that the device has been designed to work both in the horizontal or vertical orientation. This will offer buyers more flexibility with how the device can be stored.

Microsoft Xbox Series X design details, specifications, and more

In addition to the console, Microsoft also announced the next generation controller along with a new flagship game, Hellblade 2. This announcement comes as a surprise for everyone as there were no leaks or rumors prior to the announcement. Microsoft has already teased snippets regarding the performance of the device during the initial Project Scarlett. To recap the specifications, Xbox Series X will run on AMD Zen 2-based custom-designed CPU, along with Radeon RDNA-based architecture. The company will also opt for NVMe SSD drives from improved boot and loading times.

The company also confirmed that the next-generation console will come with support for 8K gaming at up to 120fps. Other advanced features include ray tracing, variable refresh rate, and more. Microsoft did not share any information regarding the presence of a secondary cheaper console as per GameSpot. However, the name of the console does indicate that the company may launch a second one as part of the “Series”.

Talking about performance, Microsoft claims that Xbox Series X will be the “most powerful”, and “fastest” console. It is likely that the company is taking on Sony PlayStation 5 to generate hype. Digging into the numbers, Xbox Series X will feature 12 teraflops GPU compute performance. In contrast, the Xbox One X comes with 6 teraflops GPU compute performance. The upcoming console also packs four times the processing power when compared to the current One X.

It will also feature Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) along with Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). These new technologies will make Xbox Series X “the most responsive console ever”. Xbox Chief Phil Spencer confirmed that the company has designed the new console for the cloud.