comscore Microsoft Xbox Series X set to launch in 2020; design and specifications
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Microsoft Xbox Series X set to launch in 2020; Design revealed with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
News

Microsoft Xbox Series X set to launch in 2020; Design revealed with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Gaming

Microsoft is set to launch Xbox Series X during the holiday season next year. Taking a closer look at the design, the upcoming Xbox looks a lot like a regular tower-like gaming PC.

  • Published: December 13, 2019 2:01 PM IST
Microsoft Xbox Series X

Microsoft has just revealed the official design of its next-generation Xbox along with a video teaser. In addition, the company also shared the launch timeline of the upcoming gaming console. As per the announcement, Microsoft is set to launch Xbox Series X during the holiday season next year. Taking a closer look at the design, the upcoming Xbox looks a lot like a regular tower-like gaming PC. However, the actual size of the console seems to be smaller than what appears on the renders. The company also confirmed that the device has been designed to work both in the horizontal or vertical orientation. This will offer buyers more flexibility with how the device can be stored.

Microsoft Xbox Series X design details, specifications, and more

In addition to the console, Microsoft also announced the next generation controller along with a new flagship game, Hellblade 2. This announcement comes as a surprise for everyone as there were no leaks or rumors prior to the announcement. Microsoft has already teased snippets regarding the performance of the device during the initial Project Scarlett. To recap the specifications, Xbox Series X will run on AMD Zen 2-based custom-designed CPU, along with Radeon RDNA-based architecture. The company will also opt for NVMe SSD drives from improved boot and loading times.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

The company also confirmed that the next-generation console will come with support for 8K gaming at up to 120fps. Other advanced features include ray tracing, variable refresh rate, and more. Microsoft did not share any information regarding the presence of a secondary cheaper console as per GameSpot. However, the name of the console does indicate that the company may launch a second one as part of the “Series”.

Talking about performance, Microsoft claims that Xbox Series X will be the “most powerful”, and “fastest” console. It is likely that the company is taking on Sony PlayStation 5 to generate hype. Digging into the numbers, Xbox Series X will feature 12 teraflops GPU compute performance. In contrast, the Xbox One X comes with 6 teraflops GPU compute performance. The upcoming console also packs four times the processing power when compared to the current One X.

Microsoft offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Rs 50 a month

Also Read

Microsoft offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Rs 50 a month

It will also feature Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) along with Dynamic Latency Input (DLI). These new technologies will make Xbox Series X “the most responsive console ever”. Xbox Chief Phil Spencer confirmed that the company has designed the new console for the cloud.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 13, 2019 2:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Xbox Series X set to launch in 2020; design and specifications
Gaming
Microsoft Xbox Series X set to launch in 2020; design and specifications
Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019

News

Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019

Huawei P40 Lite likely to launch soon

News

Huawei P40 Lite likely to launch soon

Airtel tops mobile data download, latency tests: Tutela

Telecom

Airtel tops mobile data download, latency tests: Tutela

WhatsApp update: Businesses sending bulk messages to users will face legal action

News

WhatsApp update: Businesses sending bulk messages to users will face legal action

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019

Huawei P40 Lite likely to launch soon

WhatsApp update: Businesses sending bulk messages to users will face legal action

Redmi Note 8 Pro set to go on sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price in India, features, offers

Bengaluru man orders iPhone 11 Pro, gets fake iPhone

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft Xbox Series X set to launch in 2020; design and specifications

Gaming

Microsoft Xbox Series X set to launch in 2020; design and specifications
Resident Evil 3 Remake Game will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2020

Gaming

Resident Evil 3 Remake Game will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2020
Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster

News

Microsoft and SRL Diagnostics announce AI tool to diagnose cervical cancer faster
Microsoft to shut down the Wunderlist app on May 6, 2020

News

Microsoft to shut down the Wunderlist app on May 6, 2020
44 million Microsoft users using breached passwords: Report

News

44 million Microsoft users using breached passwords: Report

हिंदी समाचार

You Broadband कस्टमर के लिए खुशखबरी, 1 हजार GB तक इक्ट्ठा कर पाएंगे अनयूज्ड डाटा

HP Spectre x360 13 भारत में 22 घंटे बैटरी लाइफ के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung ने पेश किए Galaxy A51 और Galaxy A71 स्मार्टफोन, ये है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

भारत में TikTok को वायरल करने के बाद ByteDance अब इस म्यूजिक ऐप पर कर रहा है काम

Xiaomi ने 4 हजार रुपये में Gigabee Smart Walkie-Talkie लॉन्च किया, जानें फीचर्स

News

Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019
News
Pornhub Insights: India's porn ban helped iOS beat Android as the most popular platform in 2019
Huawei P40 Lite likely to launch soon

News

Huawei P40 Lite likely to launch soon
WhatsApp update: Businesses sending bulk messages to users will face legal action

News

WhatsApp update: Businesses sending bulk messages to users will face legal action
Redmi Note 8 Pro set to go on sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price in India, features, offers

News

Redmi Note 8 Pro set to go on sale today via Mi.com, Amazon India: Price in India, features, offers
Bengaluru man orders iPhone 11 Pro, gets fake iPhone

News

Bengaluru man orders iPhone 11 Pro, gets fake iPhone