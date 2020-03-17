comscore Microsoft Xbox Series X specs are out, to feature 1TB expansion cards
News

Microsoft Xbox Series X specs are finally out, to feature 1TB expansion cards

Gaming

Microsoft writes in a blog that the Xbox Series X will support removable storage and have much faster loading times for games.

  • Updated: March 17, 2020 12:03 PM IST
Microsoft Xbox Series X

Microsoft has finally revealed all about the upcoming Xbox Series X which is set for launch later this year. Microsoft writes in a blog that the console will support removable storage and have much faster loading times for games. The company is using an 8 core AMD Zen 2 CPU and an RDNA 2-class GPU in the new console. Each cores of the CPU is clocked at 3.8GHz each while the GPU with 12 teraflops and 52 compute units is clocked at 1.825GHz each. The console itself will be 301mm tall and 151 mm in depth and width.

Microsoft mentions that it is using two mainboards on the Xbox Series X to ensure that the compact design. In terms of cooling, Microsoft is using a 130mm fan on the top of the unit. This will be drawing in cool air from the bottom and pushing it out from the top. As for the system, the devs will be splitting 16GB  total memory with 10GB for fast GPU optimal memory, 3.5GB for standard memory, and 2.5GB for the OS. Microsoft is adding support for a new 1TB expansion cards in the rear panel. Besides this there will be support for USB 3.2 external HDD and it also has a 4K Blu-ray drive.

Microsoft says that the target performance for the Xbox Series X is overall performance at 4K 60fps, with up to 120fps. But the biggest improvement probably is the addition of an SSD which will cut short the loading times on the console. It shared a tech video of the loading time on the console which shows State of Decay 2 loading up 40 seconds quicker than on the Xbox One X. Xbox is using a new ‘Xbox Velocity Architecture’ which apparently improves the ability of the hardware and software to stream assets. For example this would mean that open world games will be able to load the world quicker in a more dynamic manner.

The use of SSD will also be helping resume games quicker than before. To this effect the devs have shared another tech video showing how multiple games can be switched to on the fly. The game states will be stored on the SSD and players can return to them any time they want. Microsoft has added Ray Tracing capabilities to the new console as well which enables more realistic lighting, shadows and effects in the games.

Microsoft writes that the next generation of consoles will support 8K gaming with frame rates up to 120FPS. It has also partnered up with HDMI forum and TV manufacturers to bring Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). This is part of the HDMI 2.1 support. As for the Xbox controller, courtesy to all these features it will have less latency now. The controller now uses USB-C connections with AA batteries, and supports Bluetooth Low Energy. It features a share button to share clips and screenshots to friends. Here’s a look at the specs mentioned in the blog.

Microsoft Xbox Series X: Specs

CPU                                              8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU
GPU                                              12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU
Die Size                                        360.45 mm2
Process                                         7nm Enhanced
Memory                                       16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320b bus
Memory Bandwidth                  10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s
Internal Storage                         1 TB Custom NVME SSD
I/O Throughput                         2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s (Compressed, with custom hardware decompression block)
Expandable Storage                  1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)
External Storage                       USB 3.2 External HDD Support
Optical Drive                              4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive
Performance Target                  4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: March 17, 2020 12:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 17, 2020 12:03 PM IST

Microsoft Xbox Series X specs are finally out, to feature 1TB expansion cards

