comscore Microsoft xCloud Beta coming to 11 more countries | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Microsoft xCloud Beta coming soon to 11 more countries in Europe
News

Microsoft xCloud Beta coming soon to 11 more countries in Europe

Gaming

As per the report, the Android version of Microsoft xCloud Beta will soon be available for testing. Let’s check out more information regarding the upcoming beta launch for the service.

  • Published: April 7, 2020 6:53 PM IST
Microsoft xCloud Beta

Technology giant Microsoft has just announced some new information about its in-house game streaming service, Microsoft xCloud. The company revealed that the Beta version of this service is arriving in 11 more countries in Europe. This expansion comes months after the company launched the service in the United States, UK, and South Korea. Now, interested users can register for the service in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden, Spain, and Norway. As per the report, the Android version of xCloud will soon be available for testing. Let’s check out more information regarding the upcoming beta launch for the service.

Related Stories


Microsoft xCloud beta launch; details

According to a report from The Verge, the signup page for the Android version of xCloud is currently available. However, the company has not revealed any details about the actual launch of the service. This is likely because of the ongoing global pandemic, coronavirus. Head of Project xCloud, Catherine Gluckstein issued a statement as part of the announcement. Gluckstein stated, “We know gaming is an important way for people to remain connected, particularly during these times of social distancing.” However, the company is also aware of the toll that work from home has taken on internet bandwidth.

Watch: Microsoft Surface launch Event: Top 5 announcements

As per the report, the company seems to be taking a “measured approach” to conserve internet access. As part of this approach, the company will start the preview with a limited number of users in each market. Microsoft will continue to add more testers “overtime”. Users can head on to the website to complete the registration.

Microsoft launches Project xCloud game streaming preview

Also Read

Microsoft launches Project xCloud game streaming preview

It is also worth noting that the company has not launched the final version of its game streaming service. We already know that the service may not launch in all countries where the company is testing the beta version. In addition, the company has also started testing the beta version on iPhone and iPad devices.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 7, 2020 6:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging
News
OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging
WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new

News

WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new

Microsoft xCloud Beta coming soon to 11 more countries

Gaming

Microsoft xCloud Beta coming soon to 11 more countries

Redmi K20 Pro display refresh rate increased to 75Hz via software tweak

News

Redmi K20 Pro display refresh rate increased to 75Hz via software tweak

Foursquare merges with Factual

News

Foursquare merges with Factual

Most Popular

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging

WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new

IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak

Redmi K20 Pro display refresh rate increased to 75Hz via software tweak

Foursquare merges with Factual

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft xCloud Beta coming soon to 11 more countries

Gaming

Microsoft xCloud Beta coming soon to 11 more countries
Google gifting 3 months of Stadia Pro to YouTube Premium users

Gaming

Google gifting 3 months of Stadia Pro to YouTube Premium users
Video Games to Play if you are missing Game of Thrones

Top Products

Video Games to Play if you are missing Game of Thrones
Skype launches 'Meet Now' feature to take on Zoom and Houseparty

News

Skype launches 'Meet Now' feature to take on Zoom and Houseparty
Microsoft Edge becomes second most popular desktop browser

News

Microsoft Edge becomes second most popular desktop browser

हिंदी समाचार

LG अगले महीनें लॉन्च कर सकती है सस्ता 5जी स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या होगा खास

192 megapixel के कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन अगले महीने तक हो सकता है लॉन्च

Hike पर रोजोना 33 फीसदी ज्यादा वक्त बिता रहे हैं यूजर्स, जल्द लॉन्च होगा Hikeland

Vodafone Idea यूजर्स एटीएम के साथ-साथ SMS से भी कर पाएंगे रिचार्ज

Apple iPhone 9 लॉन्च से पहले चाइनीज वेबसाइट JD.com पर हुआ स्पॉट, जानें फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Reviews

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review
Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons

Features

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: Price, Pros and Cons
5 Tips to save Mobile Data

Features

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

News

OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging
News
OnePlus 8 Pro to feature fast 30W wireless charging
WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new

News

WhatsApp Beta 2.20.117: Check out what's new
IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak

News

IIT's are helping India to fight against Coronavirus Outbreak
Redmi K20 Pro display refresh rate increased to 75Hz via software tweak

News

Redmi K20 Pro display refresh rate increased to 75Hz via software tweak
Foursquare merges with Factual

News

Foursquare merges with Factual