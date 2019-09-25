comscore Microsoft xCloud game streaming preview registrations open now
Microsoft xCloud game streaming preview registrations open now

As of now there isn't any specific date on Microsoft xCloud public trials.

  • Published: September 25, 2019 3:29 PM IST
Microsoft xCloud

Microsoft has started taking registration for its xCloud game streaming preview. People from US, UK, and Korea can now sign up for the preview of the series. The registration can be done here. As of now there isn’t any specific date on xCloud public trials. What we do know that it would start sometime in October. And the company will apparently planning to “send invites in the coming weeks” to a “small number of participants.”

Microsoft will be keeping the list of the people in this initial preview limited and the number of the games available will also be small. “In the first phase of the Project xCloud public preview, featured games will be Gears 5Halo 5: GuardiansKiller Instinct and Sea of Thieves,” said a Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to The Verge. “For initial testing purposes, we aim to gather insights from engaged and active players from those communities. We’ll continue to expand our content catalog over the course of the preview and will share more details in the near future.”

WATCH: Project xCloud: Gaming with you at the center

As for the requirements for this xCloud initial test, users will need an Android smartphone or tablet running Android 6.0 or above. Additionally it must come with Bluetooth 4.0 support, a Microsoft account, and a Bluetooth-enabled Xbox One controller. The company is releasing a new game streaming app for this purpose, which will be available on the Google Play Store. But only those people who have access to the Beta will be able to sign in to the app.

Microsoft announces Project xCloud which lets you stream Xbox One to mobile devices

Microsoft announces Project xCloud which lets you stream Xbox One to mobile devices

Microsoft is also apparently working with some carriers in Korea to test the xCloud service. Among these SK Telecom of South Korea will be partnering for 5G services. This service will be coming in the weeks ahead. Besides this Microsoft is partnering with T-Mobile in the US and Vodafone in the UK for the xCloud service.

  • Published Date: September 25, 2019 3:29 PM IST

