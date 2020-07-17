comscore Microsoft's xCloud game streaming service will launch in September
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Microsoft's xCloud game streaming service will launch in September
News

Microsoft's xCloud game streaming service will launch in September

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes Microsoft xCloud gaming service for free.

  • Published: July 17, 2020 11:15 AM IST
Microsoft xCloud

Microsoft has been testing its Project xCloud gaming streaming platform for a long time now. Today, Microsoft has finally announced what’s new with this service. As explained by the company, xCloud will be available to the public in September to complement the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($14.99/month). The xCloud will only be available through Game Pass Ultimate at launch. Also Read - Microsoft likely to delay launch of Surface Duo

Game Pass Ultimate also includes Xbox Live Gold, which is required to play online games. Moreover, access to Xbox Game Pass allows you to play a Rotary library of over 100 games on demand, and a selection of exclusive benefits and discounts. Also Read - Microsoft Teams gets Together mode and other AI-based features

Watch: Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review

Although Microsoft has revealed the launch window, in an interview with The Verge, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said, “We don’t actually have the final name yet, but it won’t be Project xCloud.” Besides, a very limited trial with Halo: The Masterchief Collection is available for iOS. The xCloud beta is only available on Android smartphones and tablets. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet in the market in 2020 but it needs to evolve

“We want to bring xCloud, eventually, to every screen that someone can stream games to. Right now, we’re just saying mobile,” said Spencer. He further stated, “there are discussions going on and we’re working through things. We’ll talk more specifically about which mobile devices through August and the September launch.”

Microsoft plans for the rollout

It also remains to be seen what kind of support xCloud will have for third-party drivers and accessories. Before xCloud goes public in September, Microsoft plans to showcase more xCloud games as part of its Xbox Series X event next week. The offering of this service as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one more way to add value to the premium model of Microsoft game passes. This is quite attractive in themselves, but will only improve the perception of users when choosing this type of game pass.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 17, 2020 11:15 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Is Poco planning to rebandge Redmi 9C for the Indian market?
News
Is Poco planning to rebandge Redmi 9C for the Indian market?
Realme announces its 125W UltraDART fast charge tech

News

Realme announces its 125W UltraDART fast charge tech

Netflix adds 10.09 million subscribers in Q2; reports weak guidance

Entertainment

Netflix adds 10.09 million subscribers in Q2; reports weak guidance

Realme 6 with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage launched

News

Realme 6 with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage launched

OnePlus Buds listed on Flipkart ahead of the launch; to feature Warp Charge

News

OnePlus Buds listed on Flipkart ahead of the launch; to feature Warp Charge

Most Popular

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Is Poco planning to rebandge Redmi 9C for the Indian market?

Realme announces its 125W UltraDART fast charge tech

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today via Flipkart

Netflix adds 10.09 million subscribers in Q2; reports weak guidance

Realme 6 with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage launched

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Related Topics

Related Stories

Microsoft's xCloud game streaming service will launch in September

Gaming

Microsoft's xCloud game streaming service will launch in September
Microsoft delays launch of Surface Duo to later this year

News

Microsoft delays launch of Surface Duo to later this year
Microsoft Teams gets Together mode and other AI-based features

News

Microsoft Teams gets Together mode and other AI-based features
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet
Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 with 10th gen Intel Core processors launched in India

Laptops

Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 with 10th gen Intel Core processors launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Season 8 अपडेट टेस्ट सर्वर पर लाइव, जानें डिटेल्स

Infinix Smart 4 Plus भारत में 21 July को 6,000mAh बैटरी के साथ Flipkart पर होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

5000mAh बैटरी, 4 कैमरा वाले Realme Narzo 10A की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

Poco M2 Pro की अगली सेल 30 जुलाई को होगी, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

इस कंपनी ने लॉन्च किया अपना सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, लगे हैं तीन कैमरे और दमदार प्रोसेसर

Latest Videos

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Reviews

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review
BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

Features

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom Video Communications

News

Is Poco planning to rebandge Redmi 9C for the Indian market?
News
Is Poco planning to rebandge Redmi 9C for the Indian market?
Realme announces its 125W UltraDART fast charge tech

News

Realme announces its 125W UltraDART fast charge tech
Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today via Flipkart

News

Realme Narzo 10A flash sale today via Flipkart
Netflix adds 10.09 million subscribers in Q2; reports weak guidance

Entertainment

Netflix adds 10.09 million subscribers in Q2; reports weak guidance
Realme 6 with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage launched

News

Realme 6 with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage launched

new arrivals in india

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers