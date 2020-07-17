Microsoft's xCloud game streaming service will launch in September

Microsoft has been testing its Project xCloud gaming streaming platform for a long time now. Today, Microsoft has finally announced what’s new with this service. As explained by the company, xCloud will be available to the public in September to complement the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($14.99/month). The xCloud will only be available through Game Pass Ultimate at launch. Also Read - Microsoft likely to delay launch of Surface Duo

Game Pass Ultimate also includes Xbox Live Gold, which is required to play online games. Moreover, access to Xbox Game Pass allows you to play a Rotary library of over 100 games on demand, and a selection of exclusive benefits and discounts. Also Read - Microsoft Teams gets Together mode and other AI-based features

Watch: Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review

Although Microsoft has revealed the launch window, in an interview with The Verge, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said, “We don’t actually have the final name yet, but it won’t be Project xCloud.” Besides, a very limited trial with Halo: The Masterchief Collection is available for iOS. The xCloud beta is only available on Android smartphones and tablets. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet in the market in 2020 but it needs to evolve

“We want to bring xCloud, eventually, to every screen that someone can stream games to. Right now, we’re just saying mobile,” said Spencer. He further stated, “there are discussions going on and we’re working through things. We’ll talk more specifically about which mobile devices through August and the September launch.”

Microsoft plans for the rollout

It also remains to be seen what kind of support xCloud will have for third-party drivers and accessories. Before xCloud goes public in September, Microsoft plans to showcase more xCloud games as part of its Xbox Series X event next week. The offering of this service as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one more way to add value to the premium model of Microsoft game passes. This is quite attractive in themselves, but will only improve the perception of users when choosing this type of game pass.