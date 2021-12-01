Minecraft 1.18 update: Mojang has finally updated its popular sandbox title and has brought Caves and Cliffs part two. The latest update brings dozens of features and changes to the game. Also Read - Minecraft The Wild update releasing in 2022, adds new biome, mob, and more

As pointed by Windows Central, the new update combine with the predecessor to become one of the large-scale updates in Minecraft yet. Mojang Studios shared the entire changelogs for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition 1.18 and Java Edition 1.18 Update Caves and Cliffs Part Two late Tuesday. Also Read - Minecraft 1.18 update: Experimental snapshots released for players to test new feature

While the previous version added mobs and plants, the new version 1.18 now shows a complete overhaul of caves with aquifers, dripstone blocks, etc. The developers have also added six new ‘sub-biomes,’ which include- Mountain Meadow, Mountain Grove, Snowy Slopes, Lofty Peaks, Snow Capped Peaks, and Stony Peaks. Here are all the details on the fresh Minecraft 1.18 update Caves and Cliffs part two. Also Read - Minecraft 1.18 update Experimental Snapshot 3: New biome, mob, and more

Minecraft v1.18 release time

The new update was pushed on November 30, 2021, hence players might be able to see the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 in Minecraft Launcher. But before loading the previously saved files to the latest version of the game it is advised to keep a backup.

Minecraft v1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 changelog

As mentioned by Mojang Studios in the official Minecraft feedback page, here’s the changelog for Bedrock, Java edition

Bedrock Edition: What’s new?

Increased world height & depth

Overworld height and depth for new and existing worlds has been extended to y320 and y-64, opening up more space to explore and build in

World blending

Players can now update existing worlds to include the new overworld height dimensions and world generation features

The bedrock layer at y0 below saved chunks will be replaced with Deepslate and feature new cave generation underneath

Biomes and terrain generating across new and existing chunk borders will blend seamlessly, creating natural-looking environmental transitions

Terrain & mountain generation

Terrain shape and elevation is no longer always determined by biome, resulting in new biome placements such as deserts on top of hills

Mountains are taller than ever and can now generate up to a maximum height of 256 blocks

Biomes, 3D biome generation, & biome distribution

Added 3D biomes — cave biomes can now generate directly below surface biomes

New cave and mountain biomes were added, including Jagged Peaks, Meadows, Lush Caves, and Dripstone Caves

Cave generation

Added noise caves — the three primary types of noise caves are large, open Cheese Caves, wide, tunneling Spaghetti Caves, and the narrow, winding Noodle Caves

Added aquifers — these create local level bodies of water such as flooded caves or underground lakes

Ore distribution & large ore veins

Added large ore veins — these long formations stretch through cave systems and contain larger deposits of ore than the clusters usually found underground

Ore distribution has been adjusted to compensate for the new world height

Mob spawning

Monsters will now only spawn in complete darkness. Players can spawn-proof dark areas such as caves using light sources

Music

Added new music by Lena Raine and Kumi Tanioka

Added a new music disc from Lena Raine titled “otherside”. This can be found rarely in Stronghold corridor chests or much more rarely in Dungeon chests

Mobile players: To hear the new music, you will need to download the updated Minecraft Original Music Pack, available free from Marketplace

Achievements & Trophies

Caves & Cliffs — Freefall from the top of the world (build limit) to the bottom of the world and survive

Feels Like Home — Take a Stringer for a long ride on a lava lake in the Overworld

Sound of Music — Make the Meadows come alive with the sound of music from a jukebox

Star trader — Trade with a villager at the build height limit

Changes

Vanilla experiments

Added new “Vanilla Experiments” experimental toggle containing some blocks and items from The Wild Update, coming in 2022.

Goat Horn

Sculk

Sculk Vein

Sculk Catalyst

Sculk Shrieker

Sculk Sensor

Be sure to backup your worlds before enabling experimental toggles

“Old” world type

Removed “Old” world type from the world creation screen

Locked Old worlds to BaseGameVersion 1.17.40

Existing Old worlds are still playable but will not be updated with 1.18 features

You can click here to check the rest of the changes, additions, and improvements in the Bedrock Edition.

Java Edition: What’s new?

Features

“Allow Server Listings” option added to opt-out of having your name displayed in server listings

Online options added screen where you can now find the Realms Notifications option

New Overworld biomes added

Noise caves and aquifers

World autosave indicator added for single-player worlds

Axolotls now have their own, separate, mob cap

Axolotls now only spawn in Lush Caves when in water that is above Clay Blocks

Badlands Mineshafts now generate higher up

Buried Treasure Chests may contain a Potion of Water Breathing

Changed default brightness to 50

Cod, Salmon, Pufferfish, Tropical Fish, Squid, and Dolphins now only spawn in water from height 50 to height 64

Frozen Peaks biome

Glow Squids now only spawn in water blocks under a height of 30

If it is raining, sleeping will stop the rain and reset the weather cycle (in 1.17 sleeping would always reset the weather cycle)

Illagers (Vindicator, Pillager, Evoker) no longer attack baby villagers

New music has been added to the game

New ore distribution and large ore veins

Overworld build and generation limits have been expanded

Raised the cloud level from 128 to 192

Redesigned how effects look in the inventory screen, to allow them to show even with recipe book open

Removed world types “Caves” and “Floating islands” from the world creation screen

Sprinting is no longer reduced to walking when gently brushing your sleeve against a wall

Tropical Fish now also spawn in Lush Caves at any height

Villages are slightly more spread out

World spawn selection algorithm has been reworked, now spawns player according to climate parameters

Advancements

Added “Caves & Cliffs” for falling from top to bottom of the Overworld

Added “Feels like home” for riding strider on lava for 50 blocks in the Overworld

Added “Star Trader” for trading with a villager at the build height limit

Added “Sound of Music” for playing music with a jukebox in a Meadow biome

Blocks

Enchanting Tables now emit a low amount of light

Using Shears on the tip of a Cave Vine, Twisting Vine, Weeping Wine, and Kelp will stop them from further growing

Copper Ore now drops 2-5 (from 2-3) Raw Copper items

In the Stonecutter, a Block of Copper can be converted to 4 Cut Copper

Restricted Big Dripleaf placement to Clay, Grass, Dirt, Farmland, Moss, Rooted Dirt, Podzol, and Mycelium

To get further details on add-ons, improvements, fixes, here is the link you can click and check.

What has been missed?

While the developers promised the Warden and the Deep Dark biome with the new version, it has been pushed to the 1.19 Wild update. As reports reveal the biomes are ghastly and have dozens of health and ‘dealing massive damage.’ Moreover, they are tipped to be taller than an Iron Golem, while the delay is more or less a breather it would still be exciting to see how players will apply their skills to move out of the tricky part.