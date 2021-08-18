Minecraft 1.18 update: Experimental snapshots released for players to test new feature

Mojang will release the Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs part two update later this year. To improve the upcoming update, the developer has released four experimental snapshots for players to test the new features. These snapshots have been released for the Minecraft community to find bugs and provide feedback to the developers. Also Read - Minecraft 1.18 update Experimental Snapshot 3: New biome, mob, and more

Players can get a sneak peek at the upcoming update by playing on the experimental snapshots. As of now, Mojang has released four experimental snapshots. However, it has hinted that there are more to come.

Minecraft 1.18 update: Key features revealed in experimental snapshots

The snapshots reveal that the extreme hills terrain has been adjusted to make it better by changing the placement of shattered terrain and extreme hills. The number of diorite/andesite/granite blobs on the surface has been reduced. More iron has been added into the caves and mountains. The size of copper blobs in dripstone caves has been increased.

With the update, the company will also tweak the badlands to bring back the red sand. Peak biomes and meadows will now be less likely to generate in flat low elevation areas. Snowy slopes and snowcapped peaks will no longer have dirt under the snow. New Stony peaks biome has been added that uses stone and gravel instead of snow and ice.

Pillager outposts generate in all the new mountain biomes. Villages generate in meadows. Goat spawning will be fixed. Grass will no longer generate underwater. The cloud level has been increased from 128 to 192 and a fix for an issue where players in multiplayer can face far more or far fewer enemies than intended has also been fixed.

Sheep spawn in meadows but Blue orchids will no longer spawn there. Missing biomes: Ice Spikes and Eroded Badlands have been added. Hight of some peaks has been increased reaching up to 260. Meadows will now sometimes spawn a lone tree, often with a bee nest. Emeralds and infested stone generate in the new mountain biomes. Ore veins are now slightly larger and more frequent.

Note: These features might change or be completely removed in the final release of the Minecraft 1.18 update.