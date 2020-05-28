comscore Minecraft Dungeons is now out for Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Minecraft Dungeons is now out for Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC
News

Minecraft Dungeons is now out for Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Gaming

Minecraft Dungeons is a dungeon crawler video game developed by Mojang Studios and Double Eleven and published by Xbox Game Studios.

  • Published: May 28, 2020 8:56 PM IST
Minecraft Dungeons

There’s a new Minecraft game which has been launched called Minecraft Dungeons. Minecraft Dungeons is a dungeon crawler video game developed by Mojang Studios and Double Eleven and published by Xbox Game Studios. This game is included with Xbox Game Pass, which means if you have access to it then you need not buy the game. The game weighs less than 3GB which means that players can be up an playing any time they want. Also Read - Minecraft with RTX beta is now out: Check minimum system requirements

The basic version of Minecraft Dungeons is priced at $19.99, while the Hero edition for Windows 10 is priced at $29.99. The Hero edition includes the base game, Hero Cape, two player skins, Chicken pet and two DLC packs which are coming soon. Also Read - Over 112 million play Minecraft a month: Microsoft

The game is a dungeon creeper and is similar to Diablo. Players will battle new mobs which are inspired by classic dungeon crawlers. Up to four players can team up and fight together in co-op mode. Players can unlock dozens of unique items and weapon enchantments for special attacks. Also Read - Nintendo has revealed a special edition 'Minecraft' Creeper for 2DS XL

There are options available to personalize player characters. The combat may be up-close and personal with melee swings, or players can hang back with ranged attacks. They can even tank their  way through swarms of mobs, shielded by heavy armor. The objective of the game is to explore treasure-filled levels in a quest to take down the evil Arch-Illager. Players will come across baby zombies, giant spiders, skeletons and slime in your quest. This is the first stand-alone game developed by Mojang and set in the Minecraft universe.

PUBG Mobile: New 'Fourex' map leaked in beta version

Also Read

PUBG Mobile: New 'Fourex' map leaked in beta version

This is a different take from the usual mining and building that is involved in Minecraft games. But this is set in the same universe hence the blocky texture and setup has been used in the game.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 28, 2020 8:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oppo India finally reveals its Android 10-based ColorOS 7 rollout plan
News
Oppo India finally reveals its Android 10-based ColorOS 7 rollout plan
Apple now offers customised MacBook, iMac in India

News

Apple now offers customised MacBook, iMac in India

Spotify removes 10,000 song limit for library

Entertainment

Spotify removes 10,000 song limit for library

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Features

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Oppo India finally reveals its Android 10-based ColorOS 7 rollout plan

Apple now offers customised MacBook, iMac in India

Lenovo patents wireless earbuds with AirPods-like design

NASA and SpaceX postpone historic launch to Saturday

Xiaomi working on a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+; details

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings

How to get started in photography

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Related Topics

Related Stories

Minecraft Dungeons is now out for Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC

Gaming

Minecraft Dungeons is now out for Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC
Minecraft with RTX beta is now out: Here is how you can try

Gaming

Minecraft with RTX beta is now out: Here is how you can try
Over 112 million play Minecraft a month: Microsoft

Gaming

Over 112 million play Minecraft a month: Microsoft
Fallout 76 will not have cross-platform multiplayer capabilities and Sony is responsible for it

Gaming

Fallout 76 will not have cross-platform multiplayer capabilities and Sony is responsible for it
Microsoft may soon be adding support for keyboard and mouse on the Xbox One

News

Microsoft may soon be adding support for keyboard and mouse on the Xbox One

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Z स्मार्टफोन से जुड़ी नई जानकारी आई सामने, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Oppo Ace 2 EVA लिमिटेड एडिशन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

शाओमी ने जारी किया नया टीजर, भारत में लॉन्च करेगी Mi Notebook!

चीनी कंपनियों को टक्कर देने के लिए सैमसंग ला रही दो सस्ते स्मार्टफोन, जानिए कीमत!

Instagram जल्द लेकर आ रहा नया फीचर, IGTV के जरिए यूजर्स कर पाएंगे कमाई

Latest Videos

Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings

Features

Understanding Exposure Triangle & Creative use of manual settings
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography
Realme TV launch: Top 5 features

News

Realme TV launch: Top 5 features
MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

Oppo India finally reveals its Android 10-based ColorOS 7 rollout plan
News
Oppo India finally reveals its Android 10-based ColorOS 7 rollout plan
Apple now offers customised MacBook, iMac in India

News

Apple now offers customised MacBook, iMac in India
Lenovo patents wireless earbuds with AirPods-like design

News

Lenovo patents wireless earbuds with AirPods-like design
NASA and SpaceX postpone historic launch to Saturday

News

NASA and SpaceX postpone historic launch to Saturday
Xiaomi working on a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+; details

News

Xiaomi working on a smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+; details