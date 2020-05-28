Minecraft Dungeons is now out for Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC

There’s a new Minecraft game which has been launched called Minecraft Dungeons. Minecraft Dungeons is a dungeon crawler video game developed by Mojang Studios and Double Eleven and published by Xbox Game Studios. This game is included with Xbox Game Pass, which means if you have access to it then you need not buy the game. The game weighs less than 3GB which means that players can be up an playing any time they want. Also Read - Minecraft with RTX beta is now out: Check minimum system requirements

The basic version of Minecraft Dungeons is priced at $19.99, while the Hero edition for Windows 10 is priced at $29.99. The Hero edition includes the base game, Hero Cape, two player skins, Chicken pet and two DLC packs which are coming soon.

The game is a dungeon creeper and is similar to Diablo. Players will battle new mobs which are inspired by classic dungeon crawlers. Up to four players can team up and fight together in co-op mode. Players can unlock dozens of unique items and weapon enchantments for special attacks.

There are options available to personalize player characters. The combat may be up-close and personal with melee swings, or players can hang back with ranged attacks. They can even tank their way through swarms of mobs, shielded by heavy armor. The objective of the game is to explore treasure-filled levels in a quest to take down the evil Arch-Illager. Players will come across baby zombies, giant spiders, skeletons and slime in your quest. This is the first stand-alone game developed by Mojang and set in the Minecraft universe.

This is a different take from the usual mining and building that is involved in Minecraft games. But this is set in the same universe hence the blocky texture and setup has been used in the game.