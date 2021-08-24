comscore Minecraft Enchantments: Tips and tricks to use enchantment table, enchant armors
Here is a simple guide on how to build an enchantment table in Minecraft, enchant tools like weapons, armor to be more efficient to survive in the block world.

Minecraft

Minecraft enchantments are the most useful assets that can help players survive in the brutish sandbox game. These enchantments work wonders if you place them on the armor, weapons, tools, and books. Also Read - Minecraft 1.18 update: Experimental snapshots released for players to test new feature

To place enchantments, one can use an enchantment table or anvil. The higher-level enchantments require lots of mined Lapis Lazuli to enchant tools. To build an enchantment table in Minecraft you will need four obsidian, two diamonds, and a book. Here is a simple guide on how to enchant items in Minecraft and build an Enchanting Table. Also Read - Minecraft 1.18 update Experimental Snapshot 3: New biome, mob, and more

How to build a Minecraft Enchanting Table

As mentioned earlier you will need four obsidian, two diamonds, and a book to build an enchantment table in Minecraft. Open the crafting menu, and place three obsidian along the bottom row with the fourth one in the centre of the grid. Then place the diamonds on either side of the protruding obsidian and put the book in the middle of the top row to complete the enchantment table. It will show up on the right, just drag and drop it in the inventory. Also Read - Best Minecraft servers to try Bedwars, Skywars, Survival, Murder Mystery, and more

How to enchant armor, weapons in Minecraft

You can use either of the three options to enchant items in Minecraft.

– Head to a Minecraft enchanting table and exchange XP and mined lapis lazuli to enchant an item.

-You can combine two enchanted items to create one item at an anvil.

– Another way is by combining an enchanted book with an unenchanted item at an anvil, but one should note that this process uses XP.

Minecraft, Minecraft Enchantments, Minecraft Enchantment table, how to enchant armor in Minecraft, how to enchant weapon in Minecraft, Minecraft Echantment tools, Majong

One can also enchant armors, weapons by trading emeralds with villagers. However, players should keep in mind that enchantments cost player levels to apply, hence it is advised to read the tooltip on the enchantments before taking a step ahead. Polygon notes that for better enchanting, one needs 15 Bookshelves which are made from six Planks and three Books and an anvil made from three Blocks of Iron and four Iron Ingots. Below are some of the enchanting table enchantments

Minecraft Enchantment Table Enchantments

Aqua Affinity- It increases underwater mining speed

Bane of Arthropods- It increases the damage and applies Slowness to spiders, cave spiders, silverfish, endermites, and bees

Fire Aspect- Sets target on fire

Fire Protection- Reduces fire damage and burn time

Flame- Arrows set target on fire

Fortune- It increases certain block drops

Quick Charge- It reloads your crossbow faster

Respiration- Swim underwater for longer without needing to resurface.

Riptide- While throwing trident you go with it (mutually exclusive with Channeling and Loyalty), only works in water and rain

Sharpness- Deal more damage with sword and axes (mutually exclusive with Smite and Bane of Arthropods)

So here are all the details on Minecraft enchantments that you can apply to be more efficient in the blocky adventure.

  • Published Date: August 24, 2021 3:57 PM IST

Minecraft Enchantments: Tips and tricks to use enchantment table, enchant armors
